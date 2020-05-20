A Marriage Meditation: Above All Else, Love

GETTING STARTED

Scripture Reading: “And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony.” Colossians 3:14

Meditation:

A quote commonly attributed to Mother Teresa is, “We can do no great things; only small things with great love.” In marriage, focusing on significant goals such as buying a house, starting a family or moving to a different state is important. But the busyness of life can pull away important priorities the Bible encourages us to keep. Colossians 3:14 says, “Above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony.” Our highest goal toward our spouse should be love.

First Corinthians 16:14 states, “Let all that you do be done in love.” In your marriage, this could look like completing a household duty your spouse would normally do or choosing to respond in love when he or she isn’t the most pleasant person to be around.

When married couples keep love as the primary purpose in their relationship, little things that would have sparked arguments cease to have as much power. First Peter 4:8 says, “Above all, keep loving one another earnestly, since love covers a multitude of sins.” Allowing affection to be your heart’s first motivation will help you offer your spouse grace and prevent you from unnecessary criticizing.

Why should couples choose to love each other above anything else? The Bible says we should position our hearts in an attitude of love because “He first loved us” (1 John 4:19). And God first showed His love for us in that “while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8).

The next time you’re tempted to lash out when your spouse does something that upsets you, remember to love instead.

Prayer: Heavenly Father, help me to love my spouse even when I don’t feel like it. Teach me how to always let love be my highest goal in my marriage.

TODAY’S QUESTION

What is one thing I can do today to make you feel loved by me?

