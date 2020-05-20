Focus on the Family | Home
PluggedIn Christian Movie & Entertainment Reviews
Plugged In
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

We are here to help your family
during the COVID-19 Crisis

Go Now
We are here to help your family get through the COVID-19 Crisis
Go Now

A Marriage Meditation: Above All Else, Love

By Heather Drabinsky
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
Wife wrapping arms around husband outside
© Prostock-studio / Adobe Stock
The next time you’re tempted to lash out when your spouse does something that upsets you, remember to love above all else.

GETTING STARTED

  • Watch today’s Marriage Meditation video.
  • Read today’s Marriage Meditation devotion.
  • Share today’s question with your spouse.

TODAY’S VIDEO

TODAY’S DEVOTION

Scripture Reading: “And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony.” Colossians 3:14

Meditation:

A quote commonly attributed to Mother Teresa is, “We can do no great things; only small things with great love.” In marriage, focusing on significant goals such as buying a house, starting a family or moving to a different state is important. But the busyness of life can pull away important priorities the Bible encourages us to keep. Colossians 3:14 says, “Above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony.” Our highest goal toward our spouse should be love.

First Corinthians 16:14 states, “Let all that you do be done in love.” In your marriage, this could look like completing a household duty your spouse would normally do or choosing to respond in love when he or she isn’t the most pleasant person to be around.

When married couples keep love as the primary purpose in their relationship, little things that would have sparked arguments cease to have as much power. First Peter 4:8 says, “Above all, keep loving one another earnestly, since love covers a multitude of sins.” Allowing affection to be your heart’s first motivation will help you offer your spouse grace and prevent you from unnecessary criticizing.

Why should couples choose to love each other above anything else? The Bible says we should position our hearts in an attitude of love because “He first loved us” (1 John 4:19). And God first showed His love for us in that “while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8).

The next time you’re tempted to lash out when your spouse does something that upsets you, remember to love instead.

Prayer: Heavenly Father, help me to love my spouse even when I don’t feel like it. Teach me how to always let love be my highest goal in my marriage.

To receive Marriage Meditation videos and devotionals for couples, text “MARRIAGE” to 72000.

TODAY’S QUESTION

What is one thing I can do today to make you feel loved by me?

MORE RESOURCES

© 2020 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. Originally published on FocusOnTheFamily.com.

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

Do you cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Start the free five-part video course called, “Cherish Your Spouse”, and gain a deeper level of connection with your spouse.

Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse." In this video series, Gary Thomas will help you have a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

How useful was this article?

Click or Tap on a star to rate it!

Average Rating: 0 / 5

We are sorry that this was not useful for you!

Help us to improve.

Tell us how we can improve this article.

About the Author

Heather Drabinsky

Heather Drabinsky is a Content Producer in the Marriage department at Focus on the Family.

More by Heather Drabinsky

You May Also Like

About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2020 Focus on the Family |

 Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Focus on the Family

Have you benefited from a Focus on the Family ministry or resource? Share your story today and help families thrive.

Tell Your Story
No Thanks