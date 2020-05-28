Marriage Meditation: Love Is Patient and Kind

GETTING STARTED

Scripture Reading: “Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful.” — 1 Corinthians 13:4-5

Meditation:

Before a married couple can truly love each other, they must know the definition of love. The Bible gives a clear description in 1 Corinthians 13, beginning in verse 4: “Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude.”

Showing patience and extending kindness may sound easy and appealing, but in moments of hurt or frustration in marriage, they can be some of the last things a spouse wants to do. Colossians 3:12 reiterates the importance of choosing to be patient and kind: “Put on then, as God’s chosen ones, holy and beloved, compassionate hearts, kindness, humility, meekness, and patience.”

First Corinthians 13:5 says that love “does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful …” When married couples choose to love each other for life, they’re committing to continually resist the desire to win arguments and hold grudges toward each other.

First Peter 3:8 reminds us to “have unity of mind, sympathy, brotherly love, a tender heart, and a humble mind.” When you’re tempted to become irritable with your spouse, remember that love is patient and kind.

Prayer: Heavenly Father, I confess that I can’t love my spouse without Your help. Teach me how to be patient and show affection even when life’s difficult.

TODAY’S QUESTION

What practical ways can I show more kindness and patience to you?

