Marriage Meditation: Love Is Patient and Kind

By Heather Drabinsky
Husband picking up wife demonstrating love is patient and kind
© Goran / Adobe Stock
Before a married couple can truly love each other, they must know the definition of love. First Corinthians 13:4-5 emphasizes that love is patient and kind.

TODAY’S DEVOTION

Scripture Reading: “Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful.” — 1 Corinthians 13:4-5

Meditation:

Before a married couple can truly love each other, they must know the definition of love. The Bible gives a clear description in 1 Corinthians 13, beginning in verse 4: “Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude.”

Showing patience and extending kindness may sound easy and appealing, but in moments of hurt or frustration in marriage, they can be some of the last things a spouse wants to do. Colossians 3:12 reiterates the importance of choosing to be patient and kind: “Put on then, as God’s chosen ones, holy and beloved, compassionate hearts, kindness, humility, meekness, and patience.”

First Corinthians 13:5 says that love “does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful …” When married couples choose to love each other for life, they’re committing to continually resist the desire to win arguments and hold grudges toward each other.

First Peter 3:8 reminds us to “have unity of mind, sympathy, brotherly love, a tender heart, and a humble mind.” When you’re tempted to become irritable with your spouse, remember that love is patient and kind.

Prayer: Heavenly Father, I confess that I can’t love my spouse without Your help. Teach me how to be patient and show affection even when life’s difficult.

To receive Marriage Meditation videos and devotionals for couples, text “MARRIAGE” to 72000.

What practical ways can I show more kindness and patience to you?

© 2020 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. Originally published on FocusOnTheFamily.com.

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse." In this video series, Gary Thomas will help you have a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series
About the Author

Heather Drabinsky

Heather Drabinsky is a Content Producer in the Marriage department at Focus on the Family.

