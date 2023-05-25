Did you know?

It takes just $60 to save a preborn baby from abortion. But with nearly a million babies facing abortion this year, we must act now. Your $60 gift today will provide an ultrasound to a mother considering abortion and help her choose life. Don’t delay, save a life.

GIVE NOW
Choose the amount you'd like to give.
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png

Did you know?

It takes just $60 to save a preborn baby from abortion. Your gift today will provide an ultrasound to a mother considering abortion and help her choose life.

GIVE NOW

Choose the amount
you'd like to give.
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Themes Covered:  
Ages 0-3 (Baby/Toddler) Ages 13-18 (Teen) Ages 19+ (Adult) Ages 4-8 (Preschool/Primary) Ages 9-12 (Preteen/Tween) Everyday Parenting Grace & Forgiveness Parenting Techniques

5 Parenting Strategies for Family Unity

Mom, dad and two children stack their hands as a team as they create a parenting strategy

Different discipline styles can lead to conflict. Before you take sides, consider these five areas that will help you build unity in your parenting. Then create your own parenting strategy.

Creating a parenting strategy can not only help your children’s behavior, it can also bring you and your husband closer together.

Before my husband and I married, we believed that most of the world’s problems could be settled by a few humble hearts gathered around the table in conversation, with good food and better lattes. That was, of course, before the good food became pureed sweet potatoes and our caffeine a lifeline.

Two years into marriage we found ourselves humbled by our children. We no longer had the solution to the world’s problems. Just trying to remain on the same team amid simple parenting challenges felt overwhelming. Through this, we discovered a few strategies that helped us build unity in our parenting:

Parenting Strategy 1: Consider the Past

My husband and I were raised quite differently. For example: My family would eat well-planned meals at home all month and then splurge on a favorite restaurant as a treat. My husband’s family clipped coupons and ate out whenever there was a deal. Because of these habits, my husband and I approached food, savings, and spending differently.

Once we had children, it became even more important to be unified regarding our priorities in relation to money and food. To do this, we sat down together and talked about what worked and didn’t work in how we were each raised. Not only did it help us set priorities for our own parenting, but it also helped us understand each other better.

We both agreed that mealtime is a priority for our family. But after our discussion, we realized that I valued a special family meal every Sunday, complete with neighborhood friends and visiting relatives. In contrast, my husband thought family bonding should happen at meals. Which meant no TV and a discussion about each family member’s day, several times a week. Together we began to establish what mealtimes would be for our family.

Strategy 2: Accept the Importance of a Sleep Plan

My husband is a morning person, so from the beginning, he has spent the early waking hours with our girls in special daddy-daughter time. Our daily routine still starts with his morning-person abilities.

I, on the other hand, have no “fowl” in me when it comes to sleeping — I’m neither a night owl nor an early bird. I’m just a sleepy head who likes to snooze. When our baby started waking up hourly at night, we both experienced sleep deprivation that led to conflict and overall grumpiness. So, for a season, with adequate rest as our mutual priority, my husband and I agreed to let the baby sleep in our room.

Sleep can be one of the most disrupted (and difficult) parts of life for new parents. Do not underestimate the importance of creating a plan that helps everyone get adequate sleep.

Strategy 3: Find Time to Re-energize

As an introvert, I find quiet afternoons at home reading, cooking, or going for walks to be life-giving. A weekend of birthday parties, play dates, and social time with other kids and parents drains me. I wish I could say my husband feels recharged around the people who drain me, but he’s an introvert, too. After a few back-to-back days of social overload, we realized we both needed to spend time away from others to recover.

We now build those down times into our parenting schedule.

As you think about your strengths and weaknesses as individuals, as well as the logistics of your schedules, set your priorities and plans around what works best for each of you. Here are a few questions to help you as you start to consider what is life-giving or energy-draining for you:

  • Are you energized or drained by play dates or group classes?
  • Are you energized or drained by reading alone in a quiet room?
  • Do you value flexibility and spontaneity or structure and planning?
  • What characteristics of God — justice, grace, authority, etc. — speak to your heart the most?
  • Does the perfect day for you end in hushed voices, snuggles, giggles, singing or playing?

Once you realize how to recharge yourself and allow time for your spouse to recharge, you’re able to structure your days to better accommodate each other as parents. By doing this, you can move forward together, knowing that you’ll both have the needed energy to satisfy your ongoing parenting plan.

Strategy 4: Take Your Child’s Personality into Consideration.

My oldest daughter thrives when she knows what to expect. If we have a regular Monday with breakfast, preschool, lunch, naptime and then playing around the house, she will generally obey when I ask her. Such as, to go potty or tell her it’s time to take a nap. However, if we have an “off” day, and I don’t explain the changes to her beforehand, she will be emotional and resistant to what I ask.

Now that my husband and I know this, we can both make sure to communicate with her regularly about our plans and expectations. Then if plans change, we understand better how to parent her through her resistance. Of course, how and when we each talk to her differs.

As parents our goal is to help her feel secure in knowing what to expect so we can motivate her appropriately.

Parenting World Changers

Guide your children to flourish in today’s complex world!
Buy Now!

Parenting Strategy 5: Take Each Other’s Parenting Personality into Consideration

Each parent’s personality should also be taken into consideration. Let’s consider two responses to a misbehaving toddler who loves to explore and hates to be constrained. My husband values consistently addressing problems in the moment. He tends to use time-outs and predictable consequences, which removes our children from the action they love.

I, on the other hand, have a big-picture view.

I set up positive motivators, such as visits to new playgrounds or museums, when expectations are met. Both approaches can bring about the desired results in children, depending on the child’s and the parent’s personality and consistency.

Giving each other the grace to parent from his or her own personality is a gift. If you decide on the end result but allow each other to handle a situation as he or she feels is appropriate, then you allow autonomy and unity at the same time.

Establish your own parenting strategies. Then enjoy the unity it brings. 

Copyright © 2015, 2023 Kirsten Lamb. Used by permission.

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Customize your library of parenting resources:
Select
  • by...
    Age & Stage
  • by...
    Building Block
  • by...
    Parenting Q&A
  • by...
    Parenting Trait
  • by...
    Topic

    • About the Author

    Read More About:

    Ages 0-3 (Baby/Toddler)Ages 13-18 (Teen)Ages 19+ (Adult)Ages 4-8 (Preschool/Primary)Ages 9-12 (Preteen/Tween)Everyday ParentingGrace & ForgivenessParentingParenting TechniquesParenting TraitTeamwork

    You May Also Like

    Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
    About Us
    Shows & Podcasts
    Shop
    Donate
    Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
    • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
    Sign Up
    Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
     | 
    Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
    Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin