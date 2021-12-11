Bible Verses to Read to Your Kids on Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve is a special day of remembrance. We lean forward in our seats at the Christmas Eve service, because the King has come to the world and we take the time on this day to remember the story. How Jesus arrived is an important thing for our children to know. This Christmas Eve, take the time as a family dive into the Word and help further set the stage for what is to come on Christmas. Here are some bible verses to read to your kids this Christmas Eve.

Christmas Eve Bible Verses

As you begin telling the story of Jesus’ birth and how He arrived on Christmas day, it is important to go to the Old Testament, where the birth of a Savior had been prophesied. As you read this verse, help you children understand the big picture of what is happening. Jesus came, just as the Lord had planned. Years before His birth, the coming of the Messiah had been spoken about.

Alongside many other God-breathed verses, the prophecies of this Savior led to this moment.

Not only was it prophesied, it happened! The Savior of the earth came, just as it had been said. Why jump ahead of the story? Simply put, it is important to remind your children that the Lord did exactly what He said He would. Christmas Eve is a time to remind your kids that a child was born so that we may have life abundant in Him, through the sacrifice He would make on our behalf.

Now you’ve shared the joy of what we know has happened and how it happened just as the Lord planned it. Next, you can share the moments leading up to Jesus Christ’s birth.

Bible Verses About Christmas Eve

As foretold, the Savior would come through birth from a virgin. Joseph who was betrothed to Mary, did as the angel said and did not fear to take Mary as his wife. Continuing to show the Old Testament verses with the verses of the New Testament show how it all works as our sovereign Lord intended. Mary is with child, Immanuel, and next you can share the details of the nativity journey.

Verses About the Christmas Journey

These verses depict how Mary and Joseph had to flee in order to protect the baby Jesus. When reading this to your children, give them context for what is going on. Explain that rulers at that time feared the Kings of kings and knew He was coming.

As you read this to your kids on Christmas Eve, give pause for the tremendous event you’ve just read to them. The Son of God has been born. We know the story doesn’t end here. These next few verses offer a time to reflect with your children on what Jesus has done for us.

Verses to Reflect on This Christmas Eve

Final Thoughts on Christmas Eve Bible Verses

Our hope is that as you read these verses, your kids would learn more about the reason we celebrate at Christmas. Use these verses as a starting point into a larger conversation about who Jesus did and what He did for us. Peace and blessings to you and your family this Christmas, we pray these verses reach the heart of your family as you go through them this Christmas Eve.



