Custom CSS of Section contains Conditional Preview for See Life Campaign Elements

SAVE LIVES!
See Life 2021
Double your gift now!
Yes, I will help save babies from abortion!
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
Focus on the Family
Helping Families Thrive
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Share Your Story Header CTA is Shown by Optimize Experiment in FOTF Container

Help Your Kids Discuss Critical Race Theory through a Christian Worldview

  • By Jackson Greer
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
As children interact with Critical Race Theory, parents have the opportunity to help their kids develop their Christian worldview.

Over the past few years, new terminology has emerged into the cultural mainstream. In particular, Critical Race Theory is at the forefront of a variety of discussions involving education, worldview, and even parenting.

Ideologies such as Critical Race Theory, or CRT, can often present difficulties within conversation between strangers, friends, or even family. For Christians, the emergence of difficult issues such as CRT can provide an opportunity to demonstrate a Christian worldview. But it requires understanding and work.   

So, it’s worth asking: What is Critical Race Theory? And what should parents think about it?

And more importantly, how might parents best approach sensitive cultural issues such as Critical Race Theory with their children?

Understanding Critical Race Theory

To understand Critical Race Theory better, let’s break down the term into its three specific parts.

  • Theory: Like all theories, Critical Race Theory intends to explain certain facts or events. In this case, the theory explains the narratives surrounding race and its many effects.
  • Race: Critical Race Theory concerns the topic of race. More specifically, the focus is on the effects of perceived bias against one or more groups of people.
  • Critical: In this case, critical does not necessarily mean critique. Rather, it simply refers to a different approach. Within this context, Critical Race Theory seeks to approach the topic of race through a very specific lens.

One of Critical Race Theory’s primary points argues that policies and laws propagate systemic racism against certain groups of people. Beyond this, the theory creates two primary groups within culture: The oppressed and the oppressors. The potential danger is compounded by the fact that Critical Race Theory functions as a worldview.

Critical Race Theory and the Christian Worldview

As parents, it’s worth examining the foundation of our worldview to see which lenses we use to view various situations. Critical Race Theory uses power dynamics and racial oppression as its primary lenses to view the world.

In short, these lenses directly contradict a Christian worldview. Within Critical Race Theory, one’s relationship to others determines their identity. Whereas a Christian worldview explains each person’s core identity is found in the face that we are each made in the image of God. And, for believers, we are His adopted sons and daughters.

Under Critical Race Theory, humanity’s fundamental problem is the oppression of one group of people at the hands of another group. With this, one group of people is guilty while the other is not. In contrast, a Christian worldview identifies humanity’s fundamental problem as sin. And in this case, our sinful condition unites us in our equally condemned state before the Lord.

The Potential Effects of Critical Race Theory

Nearly 50 years ago, China experienced a period of time known as “The Cultural Revolution” which contained aspects that resemble Critical Race Theory.

In an interview with Focus staff, one person named Boaz recounted some similarities between “The Cultural Revolution” and Critical Race Theory’s emergence. Boaz spent a significant amount of time in China during the Cultural Revolution. In his experience, Boaz discovered a few effects this mindset had upon his family and friends.  

Drawing from their experience, Boaz says, “The worst result of critical theory is that it tells us to be self-righteous and [have] a hatred of the so-called exploitative class.”

Boaz goes on to say, “[this] can only satisfy your desires for a short time.” Speaking of hatred, Boaz says, “hate will become a serious part of your life…even the norm…resulting in chaos and contradictions of society as a whole.”

In other words, when self-righteousness and hatred became the norm, Boaz observed that the result is chaos within society. Boaz watched the culture shift because of a fundamental change in worldview. But Boaz isn’t the only one who noticed a culture shift involving hatred.

Jesus warned His followers of self-righteousness and its pitfalls in instructing them to “Seek first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness…” (Matthew 6:33). The Apostle Paul continues Jesus’ teaching in writing, “He saved us, not because of works done by us in [our] righteousness, but according to his own mercy…” (Titus 3:5).

Understanding Critical Race Theory’s subtle emphasis upon self-righteousness is a helpful tool on an individual and internal level. But what do we do when someone asks us what we think about CRT or when our child comes home from school after a history lesson about CRT?

Engaging Critical Race Theory with a Christian Worldview

Whether it is on social media or within school systems, your children may interact with Critical Race Theory in many forms. As parents, we cannot be everywhere all at once, so it is important for our children to develop a strong foundation and Christian worldview. Here are a few suggestions to help your kids engage with topics like this in a healthy way.

Be Careful and Caring with Our Language

With potentially sensitive issues, it is important to thoughtfully respond and interact with care. Teach your children to respond with love, kindness, and grace.

The Apostle Paul encourages us to act wisely in saying, “…speaking the truth in love, we are to grow up in every way into…Christ.” (Ephesians 4:15). In Colossians 4:6, Paul writes, “Let your speech always be gracious, seasoned with salt.”

Here are a few guiding principles for dialogue you might encourage your children to use:

  • Avoid name-calling or using hurtful labels.
  • Ask thoughtful questions.
  • Maintain a calm demeanor and low volume when engaging in conversation.

Even though disagreements might arise, we have an opportunity to display grace and kindness through our words and actions.

Seek to Understand and Listen Before Speaking

James 1:19 says “Know this, my beloved brothers: let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger.” As a parent, you have a unique influence over your children’s speech. When difficult conversations occur, you can help create a thoughtful and kind environment.

Conversations about polarizing topics like Critical Race Theory might occur in situations where you are not always present. So, teach your children to listen before speaking. Encourage them to seek understanding by asking clarifying questions. Help them demonstrate respect by avoiding interrupting someone who is speaking and by maintaining eye contact within the conversation.

The Bible is the Source of Truth

Unfortunately, conversations involving difficult topics can sometimes blur the lines between what is true and false. Establishing truth and cultivating discernment are key steps for you and your family as you navigate troubling situations.

2 Timothy 3:16 says, “All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting, and training in righteousness.” While this is not a license to correct every fallacy and blasphemous thought of someone, it is a helpful reminder of the truth’s source.

Remind your children that God provides wisdom through Scripture. Developing a strong Christian worldview begins with reading the Bible to understand the Lord’s design for His people. Commit to studying Scripture together as a family. Create discussion questions about topics such as identity, sin, and forgiveness. Redirect your children to the Bible and its teaching so that they may rely on truth when faced with difficult conversations.

Remember to continue to seek God as you develop your worldview. Instill the hope and promise of the Gospel within your children that they might show love and joy to others!

© 2021 by Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. Scripture quotations are from the ESV® Bible (The Holy Bible, English Standard Version®), copyright © 2001 by Crossway, a publishing ministry of Good News Publishers. Used by permission. All rights reserved. May not copy or download more than 500 consecutive verses of the ESV Bible or more than one half of any book of the ESV Bible.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up

Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Sign up to get your series!

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse." In this video series, Gary Thomas will help you have a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love your Son Well

Why doesn’t my son listen to me? Have you ever asked that question? The truth is, how you see your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. In fact, we’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Is the love there, but not the spark? Reawaken fun in your marriage and move from roommates to soulmates again with the help of this 7-part online video experience. Learn how to connect emotionally and spiritually as husband and wife using techniques such as dreaming together and establishing deep, heartfelt communication. The Digital Experience includes 7 teaching videos, an online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help spouses reconnect.
Get Started

8 Lies About Abortion.

We’ve all heard legalized abortion is “healthcare” or “a woman’s right to choose”. Are you equipped to combat these lies and lead your family to the truth? We have a new, free video series to empower you to find out the truth - sign up right now.
Sign Up for Your FREE Video Series
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

Read More About:

ParentingSchool

You May Also Like

Kid lacking emotional control having a meltdown
Behavioral/Emotional

4 Steps to Teaching Your Child Emotional Control

With your guidance and practice, your kids can learn to control their emotions. Here are four steps for helping your children regain the upper hand when intense emotions threaten to spiral out of control.

June 17, 2021
Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Pinterest
Linkedin

Tell Your Story

By sharing your struggles and triumphs, God can transform your courage into hope and faith for others!