What Can I Do to Help My Young Son Become a Healthy, Masculine Man?
SHARE:
How do I make sure that my son has positive male influences in his life? What can I do to help him develop a strong character?
Masculinity is a delicate topic. You’re right to be cautious and aware of your son’s development, especially at a young age. However, it’s important to build a healthy definition of masculinity.
Remember that while your son is born with a biological sex, he doesn’t automatically get an understanding of what it means to be male. He needs your help to embrace his God-given design.
Here a few things you can do right now to build his identity and grow his confidence.
Embrace your responsibility as your son’s primary teacher on the topics of identity and sexuality. Take initiative in this area rather than avoiding responsibility or expecting him to learn it somewhere else.
Avoid putting a label on your son or overcorrecting behaviors you think are inappropriate. Instead, use gentle redirections to show your son what appropriate behaviors look like for your son’s age or stage of life.
Keep a close eye on your son’s primary influences such as TV shows, friends, or authority figures. Also, think about if there have been any large life changes or struggles in your son’s life or sphere of influence.
Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
If you need further guidance and encouragement, Focus on the Family has a staff of licensed, professional counselors
who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance. Reach a Focus on the Family counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?"
Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language
In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Equipped With the Truth So You Can Bring Light to the Lies
Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together.
Dr. Daniel Huerta is Vice President of Parenting and Youth for Focus on the Family, overseeing the ministry’s initiatives that equip moms and dads with biblical principles and counsel for raising healthy, resilient children rooted in a thriving faith.
He is a psychologist, a licensed clinical social worker, and the author of 7 Traits of Effective Parenting. For many years, he has provided families with practical, biblically-based and research-based parenting advice on topics including media discernment, discipline, communication, mental health issues, conflict resolution, and healthy sexuality in the home. He is passionate about coming alongside parents as they raise contributors, instead of consumers, in a culture desperately in need of God’s kingdom.
Dr. Huerta has been interviewed by various media outlets including Fox News, Fatherly, Christianity Today, WORLD Magazine, and CBN, and he is a frequent guest on Christian radio stations across the nation. He’s also written for publications, including The Washington Post, on various topics related to marriage and parenting. He participated in the development of Focus on the Family’s Launch Into the Teen Years, a resource to help parents prepare their kids for adolescence, and he speaks regularly at retreats, conventions, and online events.
Dr. Huerta has maintained a private practice in Colorado Springs, Colorado since 2003 and has served families through Focus on the Family since 2004. He and his wife, Heather, have been married since 1997 and love being parents to their three teen children, Alex, Lexi, and Maci.
These situations can be awkward for everyone involved, especially if it occurs in public. However, you have the chance to bring reassurance and confidence to your child’s world and understanding of their emotions.