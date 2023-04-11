What Should I Do If My 5-Year-Old Wets His Pants When Angry?

These situations can be awkward for everyone involved, especially if it occurs in public. However, you have the chance to bring reassurance and confidence to your child’s world and understanding of their emotions.

It’s difficult to understand and explain the reasons behind your child’s behavior. Every kid is different. When it comes to behavior based on anger, it’s worth looking more closely at the details in your home life and your child’s friendships.

The moments right after your daughter wets her pants will give you a good idea of what’s going on her mind. It’s important to get your child to voice his or her feelings. Asking questions once his emotions have shifted will give you better insight into what’s going on.

Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Avoid placing any guilt or shame on your child. Instead, help him or her gain a better understanding of some inward struggles. Then, find more appropriate ways of dealing with these issues.

Consider different ways to help your child express his or her thoughts such drawing, art or writing.

Find out if there’s something going on in school or with friendships. This could provide insight into your child’s thoughts and behavior.

Anger in children is common. However, there could be several reasons why your son or daughter’s anger consistently results in wetting his or her pants. For more information and help on this topic, explore our resources here. If you need any help with a professional counselor, you can reach us here.