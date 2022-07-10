So, You’re Pregnant, a Letter From a Nearly-Aborted Man

So, you’re pregnant. Your partner just broke the news to you. A whirlwind of emotion is likely circling your mind, and the emotions can be overwhelming. As men, there’s the temptation to avoid our feelings or even combat them in our minds.

In a scenario as serious and important as pregnancy, it is vital to recognize your emotions. You must understand what you feel and why you feel the way you do. Seeking this understanding is strenuous and difficult, but necessary. Without a proper understanding of your feelings, you will only move forward with confusion.

To bring peace to your partner, yourself, your family and your friends, take the time to understand how you feel. Even if this is the first time you have honestly considered your emotions in your life – now is the time. Once your thoughts and feelings are clearly defined and preferably written down, let’s think about your best next steps.