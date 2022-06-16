Abortion History: How Future Generations Will Look Back on Abortion

Currently, abortion is a topic of heated debate. It is a subject of intense emotion, confusion, anger and intensity. Most people have firm stances on what they believe about abortion. And understandably so. Abortion is messy and heartbreaking by nature. To discuss the topic with an absence of emotion would be strange. Though there is an intensity of emotion surrounding the issue, there is generally a lack of knowledge regarding abortion history.

Due to the passion associated with topics of discussion surrounding abortion, it would be beneficial for all people, no matter their stance on the issue, to have a comprehensive understanding of how abortion came to be. We must ask ourselves, “what are the series of events that brought us here today? How does history inform us of our future?”