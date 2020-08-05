Racism and Abortion: Ministering Healing In Black Communities

With racism, it’s sometimes hard to define the lines of what is truth and what is not. Living in a progressive world, we genuinely want to believe that racism doesn’t exist. We lean towards this thought, because we live in a country of so many opportunities. After all, an African American man has been president. And we are all familiar with successful African American athletes, politicians, actors, and media people.

Is there really still racism in 2020? According to statistics, the truth is obvious. Take, for example, the fact that almost 40% of abortions are performed on African American women. Also, consider the fact that the majority of abortion clinics are located in minority neighborhoods.

Since joining the pro-life pregnancy center movement, a decade ago, I’ve have often been asked: “With the alarming numbers of African American women choosing abortion, how do we, as pregnancy centers, reach the African American community? How do we connect with clients and reach more potential staff and volunteers?”

First, it’s important to understand where your African American women come from. It’s vital that you seek to educate yourself on their family, community, influences, and experiences as a person with brown skin. Their stories matter and significantly impact the decisions they make.