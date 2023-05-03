Save a life!
Rescue a mom and her baby from abortion!
GIVE NOW
Choose the amount you'd like to give.
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
Save moms and babies from abortion.

Give her a future!

GIVE NOW

Choose the monthly amount
you'd like to give.
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

Understanding Social Workers

  • By Lisa Piper
Share:
Understanding Social Workers

Social workers are often misunderstood. Some people would say they take children; some might describe their role as do-gooders. As a licensed clinical social worker for over thirty years, I am delighted to be part of the social work profession and want others to understand social workers and what we do. Let me tell you a little about what social workers do and how they can impact the lives of children, families, and communities.

Understanding What Social Workers Do

Social workers experience the privilege of seeing people up close, seeing their beauty and hope while sometimes seeing them at their worst. Due to multiple challenges, such as economic conditions, substance misuse, or trauma histories, children and families may struggle. The struggles may result in interventions by various well-intentioned organizations trying to fix the situation. These moments are when social workers enter so they can walk beside the child or family as they feel isolated and be that person in their corner while they work to rebuild their lives. They can also elevate the family’s needs or become their voice.

Walking Alongside Others

One of the things I love about being a social worker is the opportunity to walk alongside others as they experience unknown pathways. Sometimes the important thing is to hold space for families and youth as they figure out what they need and want. Holding space is when we don’t try to fix a situation; we create a place for others to pause and determine what they want or need. God can speak when we are quiet and still (Psalm 46:10).

James 1:27

Social workers have opportunities to work with families before their children enter out-of-home care, including foster care, group homes, or residential facilities. We know now that children do better when they are with their families or relatives; thus, social workers focus on strengthening families so they can safely parent their children. Sometimes parenting may include help from relatives, organizations, or churches. This is where we can all step in—to provide transportation, school resources, or emotional and physical support. Think about a time you felt stuck and what helped you through. It probably was not a six-step plan or worksheet but rather a person showing up for you in a meaningful way. While social workers are often assigned these roles, God designed that we all show up—particularly for widows and orphans (James 1:27).

Social Workers Don’t Fix Others

Showing up doesn’t mean that we need to fix others. Instead, it creates the opportunity for others to be seen and heard, finding their way. When Job’s friends heard about all the troubles that came upon him, they set out from their homes and met together by agreement to go and sympathize with him and comfort him. Then they sat on the ground with him for seven days and nights. No one said a word to him because they saw how great his suffering was (Job 2:11-13). 

Friends, this is showing up—not fixing. Can you sit with someone without saying anything? Social workers do this, and you can do this too. It’s what we all need: to be seen, heard, and valued. That is the work of God’s kingdom, and families benefit as they realize someone is there for them. Families know what they need; they just need someone to ask.

Understanding the Value of Social Workers

The roles that social workers engage in are varied. Let’s explore the value that social workers add to the trajectory that families and youth may experience.

Relationships and Reform 

They build networks of support and relationships that encourage healing while looking at systemic changes that modify laws, policies, and procedures. Social workers are changing practices to focus on keeping children with their families where they can heal. One way to do this is to build relationships with the family to garner their feedback and input in the decision-making process so that the professionals aren’t the ones making the decisions.

Safety and Support

Social workers create physical and psychological safety while supporting the family in the process, no matter what. Staying the course is what creates safety and provides support.

Connect and Create

Social workers connect families with the resources they need to heal and thrive. These resources might include music, art, drama, or animals. 

Assess and Adapt

Social workers gather relevant information to make informed assessments and adapt strategies to meet the youth and family’s unique needs. Their priority is getting the information straight from families, not their files. This practice builds trust and safety, leading to positive outcomes of families staying together.

Traditional strategies center on crisis management and are based on the belief that removing a child from their home is the only way to address the family’s challenges. This layer of trauma creates a lifelong impact. Once a child is removed, the memory can’t be erased. Social workers work diligently to surround families with healing support so the family can stay intact and move through the challenges. This journey may take significant effort and time, but it is well worth it. Building a trusting relationship takes time and energy. However, it reaps positive outcomes as families reclaim their lives and goals because someone is holding their pain for them.

Social workers lean into the relationships of those they work with. They may hold conflicting values such as chaos and peace, joy and sadness, hope and discouragement, and pain and healing. They guide families as they navigate these dilemmas giving encouragement, guidance, and resources.

Social workers keep the human element at the forefront of all they do. From a Christian social worker’s perspective, God’s wisdom is a priority so there can be a focus on the family’s needs and wants rather than only managing a case. This important distinction is a high calling that God equips with His wisdom, insights, and grace.

An Honor and Responsibility

All of these things, I hope, has created a better understanding of social workers. I consider being a social worker a high honor and great responsibility. My goal is to avoid harming families, and I want to see families heal and thrive. My colleagues and I diligently work to serve struggling families so they can know God’s love, His provision, and have support from those who can walk alongside them now and in the future.

Won’t you step in? Engage with families. You don’t need to know what neuroscience is. You need to know how to give grace and show up for people without judgment. This is God’s plan for His children—that we get involved. Blessings arrive when we do. When we impact individuals, we always affect their families, which leads to changes in neighborhoods and communities.

© 2023 Lisa Piper. All Rights Reserved. Used with Permission.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, Focus on the Family has a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a Focus on the Family counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

Adoption SupportFoster Care SupportPro-LifeSupporting Adoptive FamiliesSupporting Foster Families

You May Also Like

Young mom with her baby in her lap being shown something on a computer screen by a professional woman
Evangelism

Caring for Kids and Parents

I heard a slap, followed by an infant’s cry, as I approached the front door. The voice on the other side of the door said,

July 13, 2020
Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin