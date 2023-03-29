How to Become a Social Worker

When I entered college, and even for years before that, the idea of becoming a social worker seemed implausible to me. Work in scenarios where I see deep injustice and despair and still go on? See no path to help in many situations? Be unappreciated and burnt out?

While those thoughts seem so far-fetched to me now, my propensity for “passion” and to get “fired up when I see those in dire need” was what kept me far away from even considering Social Work as a major in college. Despite the fact that I joined organizations on campus that were founded by social workers, and despite the fact that I always steered anything I participated in to working with children’s homes and helping those in need.

And then one day, it hit me, often it is the thing that angers you, that you are called to.