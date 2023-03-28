The Adoptive Mom Survival Guide

“I knew when I adopted my child; it would be hard. But I’ve given everything I have. I do all the therapeutic things my child needs. I am present, I am calm, I’m responsive, I get up in the middle of the night, I drop what I’m doing and respond, I get the do-overs, we do TheraPlay, TBRI, Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, Sensory Processing, and school.

We have several medical appointments each week. My whole world focuses around these parenting activities. There is no time for anything else. Although, yes, my child is getting better, it’s been over a year.

How much longer? I can’t keep up this pace. My other children need my attention too. I’m exhausted; my body is shutting down on me.

The doctor says I have adrenal fatigue. I can’t seem to catch up on my rest, and self-care moments don’t seem to help. I’m starting to be angry and resentful about being a parent. And I’m scared that if I don’t keep doing what I’m doing, I will permanently damage my child. All our work will be lost. I feel trapped.

People tell me to use a support system and let my husband and extended family help. However, because my husband doesn’t have time to learn all the details of therapeutic parenting as I have, it usually ends up in a meltdown that I have to respond to anyways. If I take a respite and leave my child with someone, my child regresses, and I play catch up for days or weeks. It’s not even worth the break.

How long can I do this? I have nothing left! I’m sad, depressed, angry, and exhausted all the time. I don’t know how long I can do this.”

— Anonymous Parent of 3