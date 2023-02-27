Foster to Adopt: What You Should Know

We considered different types of adoption but ultimately decided to adopt from foster care. Within a few months, we became certified as foster parents, asking our agency worker to look out for cases that were more likely to lead to adoption (though we knew there were no guarantees), and we waited for that first placement call. A couple of months passed, and then, during a home visit, Glenn asked if we’d consider a placement that wouldn’t necessarily look likely to lead to adoption. Looking back, the question being asked was a much bigger one – and it wasn’t coming from Glenn. God was asking us if we were going to do foster care on His terms or ours. We told Glenn we would be open to it, though it wasn’t what we wanted or hoped for. Our agenda for entering foster care was to foster for the purpose of adopting – or fostering to adopt – not to simply foster.

Within minutes of leaving our home, Glenn called. Two brothers, ages 5 and 4, needed a home for what could be as little as 5 days. It wasn’t what we had planned, but we believe God was calling us to surrender our wants to His will and to trust Him. We hesitantly said yes, and the boys soon moved into our home. Five days turned into a week, a month, a year, and eventually into our first adoption. Chris is now 28, married with one child, and Anthony is 27 and also married.