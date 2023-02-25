Is Abortion a Constitutional Right?

Abortion is a constitutional right.

Life in the womb is a constitutional right.

You’ve probably heard both. Somehow, the U.S. holds wildly different beliefs among its citizens: either a woman’s right trumps a baby or a baby’s rights trump a woman’s right. Both pro-life and pro-choice sides agree that the Constitution should have the final say. But since it doesn’t explicitly mention abortion, different interpretations of the Constitution are in all abortion rulings.

Roe v. Wade – the Supreme Court case that legalized abortion nationwide – was ruled on, reinforced (through Casey v. Planned Parenthood) and overruled (through Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health). The rulings came from the same Supreme Court with the same goal to uphold the Constitution. The only difference was who was seated on the Court. And because abortion is not mentioned, bias informs some of those Court decisions. Some abortion rulings involved more reading between the lines than they acknowledged. We can compare their reasoning to constitutional accuracy by looking at each decision.