“What do you want to be doing a decade from now?” Albert asks.

His wife, Yemi, responds, “I want to be raising my family and knowing Christ more.”

Albert and Yemi are deepening their relationship by asking each other questions designed to help them reflect on falling in love and to give them a better understanding of what makes them tick as individuals and as a couple.

There’s always more to learn about your spouse whether, like Albert and Yemi, you’ve been married a few years or if you tied the knot decades ago. This Valentine’s Day, we invite you to take our quirky questions for couples quiz, which is certain to evoke laughter and fond memories.

Quirky Questions: This or That?

Find out your spouse’s preferences by asking each other:

Would you rather . . . .

Live on the beach or in the mountains?

Eat chocolate-covered beetles or a can of cat food?

Do the vacuuming or dusting?

Clean out spiderwebs or the toilet?

Play music you don’t like or that never ends?

Take a safari and never see an animal or a trip to the local zoo?

Be in weather that makes you sweat or freeze?

Be without your sense of taste or sense of touch?

Control the emotions of others or social skills of others?

Leave earth by outliving all your friends or surrounded by many good friends?

Remember It!

Try your best to come up with the following facts about your spouse. Then have fun letting your spouse check your answers.

What was your spouse’s first car, first job, first music album purchased, favorite toy as a child and most anticipated childhood event?

What is your spouse’s least favorite day of the week, favorite childhood memory, favorite all-time food, most treasured moment and favorite memory of our first meeting?

Who does your spouse think had the best response to our engagement, had the worst response to our engagement, best understood what we wanted our wedding to be and has been the best friends for encouraging our relationship?

Quirky Question for Couples No. 3: Sweet Nothings

What’s something special you observe in your spouse that he or she may not realize? Encourage your spouse to ask you the quirky questions for couplesbelow.

What is one thing you admire about me?

What is something I do well, but maybe I don’t realize it?

What is one character trait you notice in me?

What is your favorite memory of me?

What do you wish for me?

Quirky Question for Couples No. 4: Answer It!

Try to find at least one new thing about your spouse. Start by asking each other the following quirky questions for couples: