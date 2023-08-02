Save Marriages!

FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
Are You Ready to Wed?

  By Greg Smalley
photo of man proposing to girlfriend on the beach at sunset. Get ready to wed by combatting common marriage scams.

How will I know that I'm ready to wed? Dr. Greg Smalley is often asked this question by engaged couples, so he offers his personal insights on how couples can better understand love.

What Does “Ready to Wed” Mean?

How do you know if you are ready for marriage? What does “ready” even mean? Being ready to wed is more than being in love and creating a life plan. You need to shift your perspective on what marriage is. Discard the marriage scams culture has taught you and learn what it means to truly love and sacrifice for the one your heart adores.

Don’t Get Scammed

My wife, Erin, will never forget the call she took one day at her parents’ house in Phoenix when we were midway through our engagement. We had only to endure a few more months until our wedding day, and I was on the other end of the telephone line — euphoric with great news for my bride-to-be.

After I asked Erin to sit down and brace herself, I proudly announced that I had received something in the mail that was very exciting. I told her that she was preparing to marry a very rich man. The big news was I had received official notification in the mail that I had won the big sweepstakes. I was in the running for a new car, a free luxury trip or $1 million!

Erin sat stunned on the other end of the phone. Surely this would be any soon-to-be-bride’s dream come true — starting marriage with no financial worries. Her joy, however, clouded over with suspicion and doubt.

Erin had actually laughed out loud when I went on about what we would do with the money, how we would spend it and what I was going to buy her. She had worked in the psychiatric hospital during nursing school, and this call must have seemed eerily similar to many conversations she had engaged in with patients there.

To make a long (and embarrassing) story short, those sweepstake crooks had done a great job. The “winner” notification looked legitimate with all the authentic legal jargon — it even had a wax seal!

I felt humiliated. Not only had I believed I was a millionaire, I had told my entire family and all of my graduate school friends. That day, without reading and understanding the fine print, I had fallen for a scam.

Marriage Scams to Beware

Cultural messages about marriage scam us as well. These messages continuously sell us ideas that contain “fine print,” setting up couples for failure long before they walk down the aisle. Here are some of the popular marriage messages (scams) that have saturated our culture:

As wonderful as those messages may sound, the faulty beliefs create unrealistic expectations that undermine the foundation of a marriage relationship.

I want to focus on one myth in particular that I wish I’d understood before I married — It would have saved Erin and me a lot of heartache during the early years of our marriage. French novelist George Sand sums this myth up best. He said, “There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved.”

Sand’s quote is partially true. The myth is that you need to find someone who will love you. Truthfully, God has already met this need 100 percent

There’s not a single verse in the Bible that says you need to find a spouse to love you. God doesn’t warn that if you fail to find your “soul mate,” then a massive “love hole” will remain in your heart. The Word never implies that you will spend the rest of your life weeping and gnashing your teeth until you find someone who will give you the love that you crave.

Loved and Loving

One of the greatest truths I’ve learned about marriage is that I don’t need my wife to love me. I know that sounds counterintuitive — maybe even opposite of what you learned about relationships. In actuality, your heavenly Father has already met your need to receive love. A spouse will never be the source of love in your life. That’s God’s role exclusively!

The Song of God’s Love

God reminds of His love constantly throughout the Bible. Consider Jeremiah 31:3 where God tells His people, “I have loved you with an everlasting love”; Ephesians 5:1 addresses us as “Beloved children”; and Romans 8:39 promises that “nothing in all creation will be able to separate us from the love of God.”

Therefore, learning to love your spouse is your job, not trying to get a spouse to love you. This truth is a significant shift from the cultural message that tries to scam you into believing that your greatest need is to receive love.

Loving Others in Harmony

1 John 4:11 tells us, “Beloved, if God so loved us, we also ought to love one another.” Note that the verse begins by calling us beloved. This is a great phrase that means “much loved.” Then, before the main point, we get a quick reminder that God loves us. Finally, the verse defines our job: love others. Apparently, before we can love others, we need reassurance that we are loved.

In spite of all the cultural scams and myths about marriage, the real job your heavenly Father has asked of you can be summed up in John 13:34: “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another.” To love your spouse is your destiny in married life. If you keep this truth in your heart, you will be one step closer to being ready to wed the one you love.

Ready to Wed

Serving and Sacrifice

So, what will loving your spouse truly look like? Focus on the Family released a book called Ready To Wed, and while I was doing some final edits on the 10-session video curriculum that complements the book, I noticed something amazing.

We had filmed approximately 20 of the best Christian marriage experts, asking them what advice they’d offer engaged couples. There was no script, and we received some powerful biblical counsel. But when I watched all 10 sessions consecutively, I was amazed by the fact that the experts repeated a particular theme.

One word kept coming up: sacrifice. John 15:13 expresses this same message when Jesus says, “Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.”

Serving Is One Thing

Now, let me clarify that sacrifice is different than service. I believe that serving means to perform a duty, to assist or to do something helpful for your spouse. It’s similar to the word helper found in Genesis 2:18, “The Lord God said, ‘It is not good that the man should be alone. I will make him a helper fit for him.’ ”

Adam wasn’t lonely, but God recognized his need for help. So God created Eve. Serving each other will be an important part of married life. But don’t fall for the scam that this is all you need in marriage: there’s more.

Sacrifice Is More

Sacrifice, on the other hand, requires giving up something that you value (that is, your time, money, comfort, desire, etc.). Applied to marriage, this implies giving up something for the sake of someone else who you consider to have a greater value.

I’ve found it’s easier to serve, to help out or to assist, than it is to sacrifice. At my house, it’s a whole different story when serving Erin actually costs me something. I’ve found two passages in the Bible that instruct us to do something every day. One is found in Hebrews 3:13 where we’re told to “exhort one another every day,” and the other is found in Luke 9:23 where Jesus tells us to “take up [your] cross daily.” “Taking up my cross” refers to laying down my life — my selfish desires — to serve my wife. Daily sacrifice for Erin is the evidence that I love her.

If you think about it, the very act of getting married is a selfless decision. As a husband or a wife, you voluntarily commit to abide by very clear instructions given by God.

Husbands must love their wives just as Christ loved the church (Ephesians 5:25). And wives must voluntarily submit to their husband’s leadership as they do to the Lord (Ephesians 5:22). Both spouses receive the instruction to make great sacrifices.

Are You Ready to Wed?

Engaged couples often ask me how they will know they are ready to get married. I think you’ll know you are ready to wed if, first and foremost, God is your true source of love and fulfillment. Then you’ll know that you are ready for marriage if you are willing to wholeheartedly love your fiancé(e) by sacrificing for him or her every day. So you tell me, are you ready to wed?

© 2015, 2023 Focus on the Family.

About the Author

Read More About:

MarriageMarriage PrepPreparing for Marriage

