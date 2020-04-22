Focus on the Family | Home
PluggedIn Christian Movie & Entertainment Reviews
Plugged In
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

We are here to help your family
during the COVID-19 Crisis

Go Now
We are here to help your family get through the COVID-19 Crisis
Go Now

At Home With the Smalleys

By Bill Arbuckle
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
A welcome sign on a door
© laurha/Adobe Stock
No one likes household chores. Especially when you're working day and night and your husband isn't pitching in. What should you do?

This week’s Facebook live event takes place on Thursday, April 23 at 2 p.m. MST

This week’s topic: Staying emotionally connected with your spouse while balancing workloads and chores

Are you working at home day and night? Maybe you feel like your husband isn’t pitching with household chores in while you’re sheltering in place. And you can’t even get out with your friends!

Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are counselors, authors and Focus on the Family’s marriage experts. During this Facebook live event, they’ll talk about how you can help your husband grasp what you’re going through so you both feel cared for and understood. Then you can work out a solution that you both feel good about.

Watch live, post your questions and share the experience.

Homework

  • Last week’s homework: Ask your spouse to finish the sentence – “I feel loved when you…”
  • Watch last week’s conversation.

Related links

© 2020 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. Originally published on FocusOnTheFamily.com.

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

How useful was this article?

Click or Tap on a star to rate it!

Average Rating: 0 / 5

We are sorry that this was not useful for you!

Help us to improve.

Tell us how we can improve this article.

About the Author

Bill Arbuckle

Bill Arbuckle is a content producer for the Marriage team at Focus on the Family.

More by Bill Arbuckle

You May Also Like

About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2020 Focus on the Family |

 Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Focus on the Family

Have you benefited from a Focus on the Family ministry or resource? Share your story today and help families thrive.

Tell Your Story
No Thanks