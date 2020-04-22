At Home With the Smalleys

This week’s Facebook live event takes place on Thursday, April 23 at 2 p.m. MST

This week’s topic: Staying emotionally connected with your spouse while balancing workloads and chores

Are you working at home day and night? Maybe you feel like your husband isn’t pitching with household chores in while you’re sheltering in place. And you can’t even get out with your friends!

Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are counselors, authors and Focus on the Family’s marriage experts. During this Facebook live event, they’ll talk about how you can help your husband grasp what you’re going through so you both feel cared for and understood. Then you can work out a solution that you both feel good about.

Watch live, post your questions and share the experience.

Homework

Last week’s homework: Ask your spouse to finish the sentence – “I feel loved when you…”

Watch last week's conversation.

