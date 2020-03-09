Focus on the Family | Home
PluggedIn Christian Movie & Entertainment Reviews
Plugged In
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

Is a “Sleep Divorce” Healthy for Your Marriage?

By Heather Drabinsky
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
Wife wanting sleep divorce from husband snoring
© [Paolese] / Adobe Stock
Should you share a bed with your spouse or sleep separately? “Sleep divorce” is a growing issue among couples. But does it hurt the marriage?

Just over 30% — that’s how many married couples in the U.S. prefer to sleep in separate beds or bedrooms. It’s a new trend called “sleep divorce.” But is it really “divorce” or are there legitimate reasons for couples to sleep separately?

According to Dr. Greg Smalley, vice president of Marriage at Focus on the Family, the answer depends on the couple. “It’s important to look at the motivation. If this is because the couple is disconnected, they’ve had a lot of conflict or they prefer that one of them sleeps with the kids … that’s only masking deeper issues that they need to go to counseling to address,” Dr. Smalley says.

Of course, there are legitimate reasons couples choose to sleep separately. One spouse may snore like a bear, another spouse may be an early bird while their better half is a night owl, a couple’s  combined body heat may be uncomfortable… the list can go on. 

If work schedules and life events have forced you and your spouse into a sleep divorce, there are ways to stay intimately connected even when you have to sleep apart. One way to connect is to take advantage of “sacred moments.”

In Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley’s book Reconnected, Erin discusses the meaning and significance of sacred moments. “A sacred moment is a specific experience that facilitates connection between you and your spouse,” she writes. “We have 1,440 minutes per day. Most of your minutes each day contain very few sacred relational moments. Recognize your sacred connection moments and protect them.”

The importance of sacred moments

In a world of work deadlines, endless media distractions, and errands to run, finding time to stop and connect with your spouse emotionally and physically can be a challenge. The bedroom is a vital place for that connection to happen. “The master bedroom should be a sacred place because of its ability to have that inner life conversation, to be physically intimate and to laugh and be playful,” Dr. Smalley says. And as long as intimacy takes place within those four walls, not actually sleeping next to each other is not necessarily wrong. When a couple is sleeping, that’s a time there’s a “very low sacred connection opportunity,” Dr. Smalley notes.

For those wanting a sleep divorce, start off in bed together

Dr. Smalley provides a healthy option for spouses who want a sleep divorce. “Start off alone and then one spouse can move to a different bed if it’s a snoring issue or a temperature issue,” Dr. Smalley says. “Then you’ve had a connection. Ten minutes a day of that connection makes such a difference.”

In certain seasons of life, children may interrupt a couple’s alone time in the bedroom. “We’re really good about telling our kids, ‘We can bring you into our bed if you’re sick or you’re telling us you really need to, but we’re going to start off alone,’ ” Dr. Smalley says.

Research has found couples sleeping closer are happier

Though snoring or body temperatures may disrupt a couple’s sleep process, research has shown that the closer a married couple sleeps together, the happier they are in their relationship. A 2014 survey asked people to describe their go-to sleeping position and to rank the quality of their relationship. Results showed 86% of those who slept less than an inch apart from their partner were happier in their relationship than those who slept more than 30 inches apart.

© 2020 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. Originally published on FocusOnTheFamily.com.

Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse." In this video series, Gary Thomas will help you have a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

How useful was this article?

Click or Tap on a star to rate it!

Average Rating: 1 / 5

We are sorry that this was not useful for you!

Help us to improve.

Tell us how we can improve this article.

About the Author

Heather Drabinsky

Heather Drabinsky is a Content Producer in the Marriage department at Focus on the Family.

More by Heather Drabinsky

You May Also Like

About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2020 Focus on the Family |

 Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram