Marriage Meditation – The Fruit of the Spirit Is Faithfulness

Getting Started

Watch today’s Marriage Meditation video.

Read today’s marriage devotion.

Share today’s question with your spouse.

Today’s Video

Today’s Devotion

Scripture Reading

Galatians 5:22 — “The fruit of the Spirit is … faithfulness.”

Lamentations 3:22-23 — “The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.”

Hebrews 13:8 — “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.”

Meditation

God is faithful. His Word never changes. He always keeps His promises, and His love never ceases. Because He is faithful — consistent and reliable — we can live with confidence, knowing that His love for us doesn’t depend on what we did yesterday or what might happen tomorrow. We can rest in God’s love and fully trust Him because He keeps His Word.

The Bible tells us in Galatians 5:22 that the fruit of the Spirit is faithfulness. When we invite the Holy Spirit to work in our lives, He can help us become a faithful person — someone who is consistent, reliable and trustworthy.

What does faithfulness look like in marriage? Faithfulness means keeping your wedding vows, of course, but that’s just the start. Faithfulness also means being consistent in character, actions and speech. Your spouse can be confident in your love and fully trust you. The result? Your relationship can grow deeper and your love stronger.

But, remember that faithfulness is a fruit of the Spirit. It’s a God-powered behavior. And He is always willing to help when you invite Him to be in charge of your character, actions and words.

Prayer

Heavenly Father, today I thank You for being faithful. Thank You that I can trust Your promises and rest in Your love. Work in me so that I can show Your faithfulness to my spouse and family. Amen.

Today’s Question

Does our love for each other reflect God’s faithfulness to us?

More Resources