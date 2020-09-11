Bible Verses for Moms: When You Need Encouragement [+ Free Devotional]

It was a sweltering Monday morning. Amidst the steady hum of the air conditioner, cut up pieces of paper, scattered crayons, and cardboard boxes, the kids and I sat down at the table to eat breakfast. As the July sun beat through the kitchen patio doors, I needed some encouragement and knew that Bible verses for moms would get my day moving forward in the right direction.

Shortly after finishing his cereal, my preschooler looked at me with his blue eyes and asked, “Mom, can you please get the scissors for me?”

At the same time, my infant was screeching in her high chair, insisting on some Cheerios. My elementary-aged daughter was already hard at work on her own arts and crafts project. I handed the scissors to my son and began to look up “Bible verses for moms” and “encouragement for moms” on my phone. The day had only just started, and I needed some encouragement to get me through the rest of it.

Within five minutes, my son came up to me with a hole that he had cut in his favorite red t-shirt.

Silently, I prayed: Lord, please freeze my face!

“Why did you do that?” I asked my son with a sharp tone in my voice.

“Beeccaauussee…” he answered, trying to hold back his laughter.

At that moment, I wasn’t sure if I should have laughed or cried. Taking away my son’s scissors before he could refashion any other clothes, I started him on a different art project. With the kids settled for the moment, I read a few of the Bible verses and bits of encouragement for moms that I had looked up on my phone.

How Bible Verses Can Help During the Day

When I find myself in situations like what I described above, sometimes I’m able to keep it together. And other times, I admit it, I have to repair things with my children. I have to talk to them about their behavior, as well as mine. For my family, we take a tense moment and turn it into a tender one by admitting our mistakes and taking responsibility for them. We ask each other for forgiveness, too. In turn, we have space and safety to receive love, grace, prayers, hugs, sloppy kisses, and maybe a few giggles.

Later that morning, I walked downstairs to check-in with my husband who was working at home. Knowing that I would receive some encouragement from him, I told him what our son had done. I had tears in my eyes and wanted to send myself to our room. My husband and I prayed together. Then, giving me a hug and kiss, he said, “You’re doing a good job.”

At the End of Myself

I realized, at that moment, that I needed to be at the end of myself to depend on God and receive His everlasting comfort. When I was a first-time mom, I came to the end of myself numerous times within those first few months. Sleep deprivation and the daily tasks of motherhood made me weary. I committed to reading the Bible every day during that time. Throughout Scripture, I saw time and again that His Word is indeed alive and active in my circumstances. Like a good book that I just can’t put down, the Bible is an excellent book because it applies directly to my life.

The Bible is a spiritual instruction manual for life. Reading God’s Word has helped me to stay focused on His truths and what is most important. It has also helped me to get back on track when I’ve been distracted, discouraged, or wondering what to do next. God’s Word is a great source of encouragement for moms everywhere.

Ways to Engage With God’s Word

Here are some ideas of creative ways that you can engage with God’s Word:

Write Bible verses out on a sticky note or notecard and put them somewhere you’ll see throughout the day. Then, pray over them every morning and night.

Share the verses on your social media accounts.

Hang them on your bathroom mirror, refrigerator, in the closet, in a picture frame, or your car.

Set a Bible verse as a wallpaper or screensaver on your phone or computer.

Put verses in lunch boxes or anything that you and your family frequently open throughout the day.

Write verses on a chalkboard, whiteboard, a poster board leftover from a school project, the milk jug, cereal boxes, or even pasta boxes. Get creative!

Pick one verse to memorize and pray over each week. Involve your family by reciting the Bible verse at dinner or before bed.

Get involved in studying the Bible, either individually, with your family, or another group of moms.

20 Bible Verses for Moms

Below is a small brushstroke of the amazing artistry found in the Bible. God intended all believers — including Moms — to abide in His Word. Reading the Bible can be a great source of encouragement for moms.

Comforting Bible Verses for Moms

Isaiah 66:13: As one whom his mother comforts, so I will comfort you; you shall be comforted in Jerusalem.

2 Corinthians 1:3-4: Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our affliction, so that we may be able to comfort those who are in any affliction, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God.

Psalm 46:10: Be still, and know that I am God. I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth!

Matthew 18:20: For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I among them.

Counseling Bible Verses for Moms

1 Peter 5:7: Casting all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you.

Exodus 14:14: The LORD will fight for you, and you have only to be silent.

Isaiah 40:31: But they who wait for the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.

Isaiah 41:10: Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.

Encouraging Bible Verses for Moms

Ephesians 2:10: For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.

Hebrews 11:6: And without faith it is impossible to please him, for whoever would draw near to God must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who seek him.

2 Corinthians 12:9-10: But he said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore I will boast all the more gladly of my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest upon me. For the sake of Christ, then, I am content with weaknesses, insults, hardships, persecutions, and calamities. For when I am weak, then I am strong.

Romans 8:38-39: For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.

Faith-Focused Bible Verses for Moms

Hebrews 11:1: Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.

Hebrews 12:1: Therefore, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us also lay aside every weight, and sin which clings so closely, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us,

Matthew 6:33: But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.

Matthew 22:37: And he said to him, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.

Hope-Filled Bible Verses for Moms

Psalm 31:24: Be strong, and let your heart take courage, all you who wait for the LORD!

Isaiah 40:29: He gives power to the faint, and to him who has no might he increases strength.

Jeremiah 29:11: For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.

Psalm 71:5: For you, O Lord, are my hope, my trust, O LORD, from my youth.

As a mom, every minute and hour is different from one day to the next. Each child and situation are unique, too. Reading Scripture will provide peace, transform thoughts, and allow God to be the one in control of the household.

© 2020 by Stacey Thureen. All rights reserved.