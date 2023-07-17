Save Marriages!

You can rescue a couple from the brink of divorce and restore a family! Double your gift for struggling couples and expand efforts like Hope Restored® marriage intensives!

DOUBLE YOUR GIFT

Choose the amount you would like to give.

$30
$60
$120
$240
$
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
Make 2X the Impact

Save Marriages!

You can rescue a couple from the brink of divorce and restore a family. Double your gift for struggling couples and expand efforts like Hope Restored® marriage intensives.

DOUBLE YOUR GIFT

Choose the amount you'd like to give.

$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Themes Covered:  

Does your Home-Education Philosophy Treat Your Kids as Projects or Individuals?

Two homeschooling children doing crafts. One is holding up a paper blue flower.

Growing up in England, I found joy and growth by singing in a choir, joining an after-school entrepreneurs club and eagerly serving in varying capacities in the local church.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

I loved to learn and was hungry to grow, but I seemed to be surviving rather than thriving in the traditional British school system in which I was enrolled.

Even though I felt mismatched with the university system, I went anyway. When a professor told me, “You probably won’t get the best degree classification, Leah, but you’ll do well in life. You’re just that kind of person,” I wanted to prove him wrong. But he was right. I was never a standout in the classroom, yet I flourished in everyday activities.

Later, as a mom new to the world of home schooling, I was introduced to the 19th-century British educator Charlotte Mason, and I realized that academic and character growth—not performance—should define education. My discovery shed light on my own development and revolutionized my thinking toward teaching my four kids.

In God’s Image

Charlotte Mason’s method was based in recognizing that children are God’s work, not products of the educational system. They’re born whole and able to connect with the world. Our role as parents is to create an atmosphere and provide stimuli that will bring out the best of who they are. I don’t believe that God places children in our homes for us to dictate who they’ll become; He places them into our lives so we can help them develop into who He already made them to be.

This “born-person” approach to childhood turns the traditional education path on its head. We don’t need to race to catch up. We can slow down and delight in our children.

Person Before Process

When we view children as projects or “someone we must educate,” we’re prone to use standardized curricula, to read texts only for comprehension, and to comply with set answers and laborious testing to ensure that our children “keep up.” When I first started educating my children from home, I stocked up on secondhand readers, math sheets and a Bible study on character.

I used the latter diligently, but the books and pages gradually got lost on our home-school shelves.

As a child, I loved the stories my mum read aloud in the evening, the variety of music my dad played around the house, the classic art on the wall and my journals full of poetry and innocent secrets. When we view children as people with interests, made in the image of God, we’re inclined to take a different view to their gathering of knowledge. We read good stories to our children. We play beautiful music for them. We take them into nature. We introduce them to art. They take time transcribing or reciting their favorite lines from poetry, biographies and the Bible, and we invite them into sincere conversations.

Homeschool Curriculum Options

Focus on the Family would like to share some creative options for homeschool curriculum that could be a perfect fit for your family.
Learn more!

See Before You Say

To believe that our children are “born persons,” we must become observers of them. One of the greatest concerns I hear from home-schooling parents I coach is: “What if they fall behind?”

As Christians, we believe that our kids are born unique. Every hair on their heads is numbered and known by God, and each design on their fingers and toes is distinctive only to them. Yet when it comes to education, we sign up for the narrative that all children should and can learn the same thing at the same time. But it’s simply not true.

All four of my kids learned to read at their own pace, and they responded individually to a variety of tools. One of my sons went through a stage of writing the word avengers repeatedly. Then one day he spelled it out loud and was able to read from that day on. My youngest daughter took the longest to read and tested my convictions about teaching and learning. I used all of my teaching tools on her and was patient. Eventually she learned to decode words—and books finally “clicked.” Her love for reading followed.

Home schooling offers a beautiful opportunity for children to be who they are. The next time you hear a concerned onlooker ask, “But what if they get behind?” you can respond, “Get behind whom?”

© 2023 Leah Biden. Used by permission. All rights reserved.

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Customize your library of parenting resources:
Select
  • by...
    Age & Stage
  • by...
    Building Block
  • by...
    Parenting Q&A
  • by...
    Parenting Trait
  • by...
    Topic

    • About the Author

    Read More About:

    Parenting

    You May Also Like

    Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
    About Us
    Shows & Podcasts
    Shop
    Donate
    Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
    • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
    Sign Up
    Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
     | 
    Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
    Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin