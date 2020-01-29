One of the biggest challenges for homeschooling is determining the most impactful curriculum and then getting it at the best cost to help educate your family. I know I struggled to find the best options for our family. And cost considerations required ingenuity. Yet, sometimes I’d find just the right option that served our family well. With that in mind, Focus on the Family would like to share some creative options for homeschool curriculum that could be a perfect find for your family.

Curriculum and insight for the whole family

One place to learn more about homeschooling and topics of importance are at conventions. Focus on the Family is pleased to have several speakers engaging with the Great Homeschool Convention (GHC) this year. We are excited for key parenting specialists to speak at the GHC on these dates:

Curriculum Options

In addition to conventions, there are several homeschool curriculum options shared below that may help with the learning process. Discover what works best for your family and at what age.

Preschool curriculum and activities

Learning about God

It is always a good time to talk about our Heavenly Father. Start with a simple kid Bible. For example, our family read through the Bible and then talked about the lesson learned. In addition, supplement the Bible with good stories such as our Adventures with the King series or Otter B series.

Reading and crafts

A particular challenge, we faced in our family, was keeping young minds occupied while teaching older children. Clubhouse Jr. magazine is a wonderful place to start young readers and their website has activities, crafts and snack ideas just right for a young child.

Emotions

Likewise, another helpful idea is to start working through emotional instruction with young children. Helping kids know how to label and handle their emotions can bring a lot of peace in the household. A free download, “Managing Those Tricky Emotions”, can help. A handy Adventures in Odyssey chart at the end of the download can be posted on the wall to help identify and express emotions. (Similarly, can also be helpful for older students and parents too!)