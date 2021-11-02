Know Your Remote School Options in a Pandemic Age

Despite a variety of pandemic-related questions about our children’s education, be encouraged. You have choices. Sometimes reminding ourselves of our school options is enough to reduce the panic so we can focus on loving and leading our family. While many of us might never consider homeschool options or online school, the COVID pandemic presents us with new choices.

I’ve lived this story before.

When my parents discovered our local school system did not meet my learning needs, they made a difficult choice. They looked at their school options and decided to pull me out of traditional school when there were few options in the 1980’s.

Our budget was not limitless, so Private Homeschooling was our only alternative. Neither of my parents ever wanted to homeschool. At that time there were very few resources available and there was almost no support network. Many of our relatives and friends criticized my mother. Even though she bravely did what she thought was best despite questioning her own ability.

In the long run, it was the best educational decision she ever made for us. She gave us a chance to re-discover our love for learning, create a buffer in subject areas where we needed more time to grow, and excel in areas of strength. She led us to become lifelong learners.

So, while potentially feeling trapped by your circumstances and school options, please take a few minutes to explore what’s possible. Your child’s education is worth it.

4 Ways to School at Home

For most, “homeschooling” is a word that evokes images of children in flannel writing on lapboards around a wooden stove. However, in the last few decades—and especially in the last two years—homeschooling has become much more than that.

There are four different categories of homeschool options, each with key differences in time and money.

This chart explores those differences. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, all four categories of education are offered at home, either online or offline. The terms for these categories can vary by state, but the general descriptions apply.

The key factors to consider across these four types of school options are: cost, autonomy, and authority.

Financial cost relates to how families must pay for online memberships or curriculum outside the traditional classroom.

Autonomy involves decisions on how, when, where, and what to study.

Authority concerns the parent’s decision to determine grades and tests, teacher requirements, and school hours.

Understanding the difference between online and offline is essential to recognizing key factors in multiple remote school options. For example, online school options refer to situations where students complete coursework at their own pace with little to no face-to-face learning. In contrast, offline school options refer to face-t0-face learning between student and teacher.

4 Ways to Educate at Home

Public School Options

Originally, online Public School, which was part of the traditional school district long before COVID‐19. Online Public School contains an approved course load with pre-recorded lessons, interactive digital reading material, and online exams. These online public classes are fully under the authority of the school district as part of the official curriculum.

As a result, parents are not responsible for the cost, nor do they have the authority to choose the brand of curriculum, day of study, or format. That authority belongs fully to the school. So cost is low, autonomy is low, and authority is low.

Public School: Offline

Offline public school is often referred to as “Zoomschooling.” In reality, offline public school can also refer to “emergency public school at home,” and is what families enrolled in public school experienced at the beginning of COVID and the pandemic.

Usually, the state regulates, evaluates, and funds offline public school options. So, offline public school is not traditional homeschooling because the district is still in charge of when and how schooling happens. It is a temporary solution to an emergency situation. And some families find a good fit. Like Public Online School, cost is low, autonomy is low, and authority is low.

School Options

Private School Options

Private School: Online

Many private online schools were a helpful resource to parents during COVID. Developed with online study, assessment, and engagement in mind, these programs are often high quality. By enrolling in a private online school option, cost is moderate to high, accountability is shared, and autonomy is low.

Private School: Offline

Like traditional public schools, private schools developed their own online strategy during COVID‐19. Typically, this school option transfers the classroom setting to an online platform. For this, cost is moderate to high, accountability is shared, and autonomy is low.

Homeschool Options

Public Homeschooling

Public Homeschooling is a hybrid between public school and private homeschooling, often called “charter schools” or “public school at home” depending on your state. Sometimes, specific states reimburse parents who choose Public Homeschooling. These reimbursements cover a specific list of curricular and extracurricular expenses, around $1,000‐$3,000 per student per year depending on the state.

Within the category of Public Homeschooling, parents can select online, offline, or a fusion of the two. Please note: Public Homeschooling comes with strings attached, as it should. Often, it is a form of public school inside the student’s home. So cost is shared, autonomy is shared, and authority is low.

Private Homeschooling

Private Homeschooling is the most customizable and traditional form of homeschooling, which sought legalization in the US in the 1980s. This form of schooling provides families with the greatest amount of autonomy. Private Homeschooling empowers them to customize their curriculum and school schedule to fit their needs.

Like Public Homeschooling, parents can select online, offline, or a fusion of the two homeschool options. That means cost is moderate to high, autonomy is high, and authority is high.

Homeschool Options

Parents and Their School Choice

Which form fits your family best is up to you. Parents in the U.S. retain the legal right to dis-enroll from or re‐enroll in public school at many points in the year if they meet their state’s criteria, even in the face of COVID‐19.

What Parents Need to Know

Homeschoolers do not need a teaching degree (and I say this confidently as a former professional educator). That said, it helps to have some coaching.

Homeschoolers do not need to be rich. I have seen some parents provide an excellent education by purchasing high‐end curriculum, private tutors, and international learning tours. Also, I have seen many parents provide an excellent education with a modest budget with math books, a library card, a reading list, and internet access.

Homeschoolers do not need a full‐time stay‐at‐home parent. Especially for families who choose the Private Homeschool model. There is flexibility in time of day, days of the week, and weeks of the year they choose to school. Also, there is flexibility for how much time to spend on each subject.

Single parents can successfully homeschool just as well as dual‐income households. It is completely doable with a little creativity. (See Homeschool Like an Expert for specifics.)

Easy Resources for School Options

Unlike over forty years ago, there is now a flood of resources available to families. These resources exist in the form of curriculum, co‐ops, social media groups, and supplies. Almost too many, for those just looking to homeschool until the pandemic lifts.

Depending on how much time they want to invest, parents can purchase curriculum bundles such as Ready Made School. This curriculum offers a year’s worth of core subjects at a discount to make homeschooling easier.

Parents interested in spending more time on research or in building their own curriculum can look at homeschool conventions. Or, you can look at your state homeschool organization for suggestions of where to find resources and how to evaluate the effectiveness of each curriculum provider.

Trust Yourself Parents

Ultimately, each family must do what it thinks is best to educate their children during this pandemic. And hopefully we will support other families facing the same choices with school options, whether their decision is the same. You know and love your child better than anyone. Whether or not you choose homeschool options, your child does not prove how much you love your child—there is more than one way to get a great education.

School and Community

Families and students world‐wide are struggling. And, we certainly wish it were not the case. But, there has never been a better time to experiment with creative education solutions and school options.

Be encouraged. Simply by reading this article to the end, you are clearly dedicated to finding the best school options for your child. You are on the right path. More importantly, you are the parent your child needs.

Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone to meet your child’s needs during this unique season. “So, what did you do during COVID?” will likely become a conversation starter for decades to come. Especially when it comes to education. As a parent, you have so many choices as to how you will answer that question. And, then help your children do the same.