Save Marriages!

You can rescue a couple from the brink of divorce and restore a family! Double your gift for struggling couples and expand efforts like Hope Restored® marriage intensives!

DOUBLE YOUR GIFT

Choose the amount you would like to give.

$30
$60
$120
$240
$
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
Make 2X the Impact

Save Marriages!

You can rescue a couple from the brink of divorce and restore a family. Double your gift for struggling couples and expand efforts like Hope Restored® marriage intensives.

DOUBLE YOUR GIFT

Choose the amount you'd like to give.

$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Themes Covered:  
Everyday Parenting

Feeling Pushed Away? Decode Emotional Manipulation to Regain Trust

older woman suffering from emotional manipulation

Have you considered that patterns in your behavior may inadvertently be alienating or creating a distance between you, your grown kids, or grandchildren?

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Table of contents

Emotional manipulation is subtle, powerful, and oftentimes without realizing it, a learned behavior passed down from generation to generation.

Decoding Emotional Manipulation in Everyday Conversations

“I would give you ice cream,” Vera’s mother-in-law spoke to Vera’s seven-year-old son, “but your mother said no.” Sitting around the dinner table, suddenly Vera’s throat felt too dry to swallow as another verbal barb came her way.

Who are they actually talking to?

The comment about ice cream appeared spoken to her child, but the message felt directed at her.

“And your feet must be cold,” the mother-in-law patted the five-year-old’s knee. “Mother must have forgotten your socks.”

Vera looked to her husband for support, but he merely dished another slice of meatloaf onto his plate.

When the five-year-old coughed, Vera’s father-in-law raised an eyebrow. “You okay there, Sport? Did your mama give you spoiled milk?”

Vera dreaded dinner with the in-laws.

The visits felt like a string of thinly disguised digs at her, her work, and her parenting. In the past, she smiled as if the sharp remarks didn’t hurt, but in fact, each barb stung for weeks, months, even years. No matter how hard she tried, she couldn’t seem to please them and quite frankly, in her weary and wounded state, she no longer felt like trying.

Recognizing Manipulative Tactics in Family Interactions

Similarly, Brian found himself pushing a pancake around on his breakfast plate.

Across the table at the diner, his dad pointed a fork in his direction. “The side of your house needs power-washed. I notice it every time I come over.”

It didn’t take long for Brian to began thinking of reasons not to meet with his dad for their weekly breakfast. With escalating frequency, he left the meal with indigestion and feeling inadequate. He loved his dad and wanted a relationship with him, yet hearing of the many ways he didn’t measure up drained the energy Brian needed to be present for his wife and four children.

The manner in which we interact with our grown kids and their children can be uplifting, or as family coach Linda Goldfarb says, can “push their head down.” There are subtle behaviors parents, often unknowingly, do that alienate precious relationships.

What are alienating behaviors of a parent?

Talking through the children
Pushing past physical boundaries
Not respecting the parent’s clearly outlined wishes

Speaking Through Children is Emotional Manipulation

“Ask your mother if you can do a sleepover at Nana and Papa’s,” Vera’s mother-in-law continued at the dinner table. “All my friends have grandkids who stay overnight.”

Am I talking to my child or the mother-in-law? Feeling cornered, Vera mumbled, “I’ll think about it.” She glanced at her husband. “We’ll think about it,” and she took her plate to the kitchen.

Moments later, her mother-in-law joined her in the kitchen. “It’s all settled. Bring the children over Friday night.” She put a hand on Vera’s arm. “Put socks in their suitcase. I know sometimes you forget their feet get cold.”

“It’s a texture thing,” Vera tried to explain. “I don’t forget the socks, but some days they bother him more than others and it’s just not worth fighting over.”

According to Psychology Today, triangulation occurs when two people who are involved in a conflict attempt to involve a third party. Similarly, when adults talk through a child, the child is leveraged into a conversation that is between the grown-ups. By talking at Vera instead of to her, clear conversation became convoluted.

Talking through a child is a manipulative way to voice judgment.

A better way to introduce the topic of a sleepover would be for the parent of the child and the grandparent to have a private conversation. “I would like to be available for sleepovers with the grandkids,” a grandparent can say. “Talk it over and let me know what you think.”

Promotional image for Focus on the Family video series featuring Dr. John Townsend

Learn How to Restore Your Relationship With Your Estranged Adult Child

If you’re anxious to make things right between you and your grown child but nothing seems to be working, here’s a free seven-part video series called “Healing Parent and Adult Child Relationships” that will give you new hope for your situation. It features expert guidance from psychologist and counselor Dr. John Townsend that can help you start mending your relationship. Get the videos today!
Begin the Restoration Today

Decoding Boundaries: Navigating Physical and Emotional Spaces

Leaving the restaurant, Brian reflected on the rising tension he and his wife felt around Brian’s dad. When his dad came to meet their newborn, he held out his arms and demanded, “Let me have my grandchild.”

Several times Brian’s dad had insisted the four-year-old “give me a kiss” as grandpa said good-bye. “What’s this?” The older man had frowned at the fist bump the boy offered, grabbed him in a bear hug, and planted a kiss on the child’s mouth.

Today’s heightened awareness around germs, contagions, and personal space means parents and grandparents can consider options in the ways affection is expressed.

  • Allow the child to come to you for affection
  • Be okay with the times a child does not want to be affectionate
  • Ask the child if they would like a hug. Be okay when the answer is no.
  • When you initiate a kiss, aim for a cheek or forehead
  • Invite a child to sit next to you instead of on your lap
  • Give privacy when a child is in the bathroom or getting dressed

Being respectful of physical boundaries, parents and children can connect with a hug, fist bump, or handshake instead of hello and goodbye kisses if it makes the child (or their parents) more comfortable.

Honoring Parental Choices: Bridging the Gap

When Vera picked up the kids from their sleepover at the grandparents’ house, the kids were cranky.

Vera recognized the signs of an allergy flare in the oldest. “Did he have milk?”

“No milk, but he had two servings of that Superman ice cream flavor he likes.” The grandmother lowered her voice. “I did show them that movie you thought might scare them, but they did fine with it.”

Vera made a mental note to give an allergy medication when they arrived home and be prepared for a possible nightmare that night.

Have a peaceful conversation with the child’s parent where you suggest activities you would like to do with the grandchild.

Ask parents first before inviting grandchildren to do something. “I’d like to take the kids to the zoo, how does that sound to you?”

Whenever possible, honor the preferences of the parents. Ask how you can be supportive for the family.

Team Players: Creating Harmonious Bonds Amidst Differences

“I realize that extended family members are acting and reacting out of their background and experiences,” Vera said. “I wish we were on the same team when it comes to the children.”

“It is time to have a talk with my dad,” Brian said. “I just hope he can hear that I love him and need him to be aware that some things he does just don’t work for our family.”

Grandparents offer wisdom based on experience. Today’s parents are connected to an abundance of information. When you have a question about why a parent does or does not do something, find a peaceful and private moment to ask. Listen to the answer. Each generation has different parenting trends.

Parents are apt to be connected to grandparents when they feel confident the grandparents are serving as team players. Additionally, parents are more open to listen when the grandparent presents their thoughts with grace and kindness.

Embracing Change to Decode Emotional Manipulation

Recognize that God gave this child to this parent as part of his perfect plan. Defer to the parent’s preferences on choices around potty training, diet, sleep routines, and education options. Of course, if an environment is not safe, get counsel on how to intervene with a process in the best interests of the family.

Holding tight to your opinions or how you parented can result in alienating your adult child and their family. Different is not always wrong. Manipulating through word or action is the antithesis of building a relationship where both sides feel safe.

As families grow, grandparents can avoid subtle and not-so-subtle behaviors that alienate your adult kids by standing shoulder to shoulder with parents in the raising of their children.

@2023 PeggySue Wells All rights reserved. Used by permission.

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Customize your library of parenting resources:
Select
  • by...
    Age & Stage
  • by...
    Building Block
  • by...
    Parenting Q&A
  • by...
    Parenting Trait
  • by...
    Topic

    • About the Author

    Read More About:

    Everyday ParentingParenting

    You May Also Like

    Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
    About Us
    Shows & Podcasts
    Shop
    Donate
    Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
    • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
    Sign Up
    Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
     | 
    Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
    Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin