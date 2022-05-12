How to Prepare Siblings for the New Baby

Getting ready for a new baby can be fun and exciting. Help prepare siblings to welcome the new member in the family without rivalry.

Are there nurturing ways to prepare siblings for the arrival of the new baby that helps curtail sibling rivalry? The short answer is–yes.

Sibling rivalry exists because we are born with a sinful nature. Far from a stage or an attitude to tolerate, family life is an opportunity to apply the teachings of Jesus in ways that help us live in community with others who are both different and similar to ourselves.

Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful. Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom, and as you sing psalms, hymns and spiritual songs with gratitude in your hearts to God. And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him, Colossians 3:15–17.

Preparing Siblings for the New Baby

Expecting my second baby gave opportunity to consider the type of relationship I hoped my children would share. While parents cannot control everything, I wanted to lay a foundation for a safe environment where family members could explore, grow, learn, and love. As our family welcomed each of our seven babies, these are some of the purposeful ways I reassured older children that they were beloved, and helped them welcome siblings.

“By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another,” (John 13:35). Jesus taught us to love one another, and this is a gift parents can pass to our children.

Prepare Siblings for the New Baby’s Arrival

Move an older child to another room or out of the crib to make way for the baby weeks in advance. Whenever possible, I didn’t want to stack this major adjustment in a child’s life on top the upcoming major adjustment of a new family member.

Allow the older child to keep their belongings. In the case of baby toys, the older child may decide to pass them himself or not.

Let the older child help set up the baby’s room. Trying to fit into baby clothes and furniture helped the older child realize how much they had grown.

Before and after the birth of the baby, recall the older child’s birth with them. Look through photos together, remembering how excited you were about the older child’s coming arrival, how you loved and cared for them as a baby. Celebrate the older child’s promotion to big brother or big sister. When my second was born, our neighbors gave my first born a t-shirt that read, ‘I’m the big sister.’

Read children’s books about expecting a new family member, but skip the ones that tell your child the new sibling will sometimes be a pain.

Explain that the baby will not be able to do anything for a long time, but will need everything done for them. The baby will cry to communicate.

7 Traits of Effective Parenting Assessment Good parents aren’t perfect. There’s no formula to follow, but there are ways you can grow every day. Focus on the Family’s 7 Traits of Effective Parenting Assessment gives parents an honest look at their unique strengths, plus some areas that could use a little help. Take the free Parenting Assessment

Allow Siblings to Have a Little Responsibility

Consider getting a baby doll for the older child to care for while parents are caring for the newborn.

Allow the older child to select and wrap a gift to give the new baby. Of course, the older child will help unwrap and explain to the baby what the gift is.

When others bring gifts for the new arrival, the older child can be the official unwrapper.

Prepare Siblings for Their New Role When the Baby Arrives

Provide a quiet moment for the older child to meet their sibling for the first time. Show the older child to how touch the baby’s feet and hands, but keep fingers away from the face.

While the parent carries the baby, have the older child give a tour of the home, telling the little one where everything is. What my children thought were the most important parts of our home and family life often surprised me.

Have a birthday party to celebrate the original birth-day. Of course, the baby won’t remember any of it, but this proved to be a beneficial adjustment tool for the siblings.

For the child who wants to help, place the diapers at a level the older child can reach and bring to you.

When feeding the baby, read a book to the older child, or share a game, or coloring project.

Instead of saying, “Be quiet or you’ll wake the baby,” say “That’s too loud for inside the house.”

Carve out 15 minutes while the baby sleeps to spend with your older child. Don’t let the phone interrupt.

Final Thoughts on Preparing Siblings for the New Baby

Rather than compare children, embark on a continual treasure hunt to discover and mine the unique characteristics, preferences, and personality of each child. Allow your children to be different and help them appreciate both the ways they are alike and the areas where they are not.

While it is natural to notice similarities and differences between children, I tried to recognize each one’s individuality; how soft the baby’s skin, how fast the older child runs, the one fascinated with legos, and another who connects with animals.

The younger child who hears parents remark, “I remember when your older brother did that” each time they do something new will be reluctant to try. Similarly, the older child can become discouraged when parents constantly notice how cute the younger child is. My grandmother told her oldest that if he didn’t like the new baby, they would send the baby back. The fact that my dad remembers hearing this phrase long after he was no longer the new baby reminds me to choose nurturing words for my children.