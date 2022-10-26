Are Young Kids Influenced to Identify as Transgender?

I’ve been hearing a lot of mixed messages. What are some of the main influences a child to identify as transgender?

There is no simple answer to this question. Each child is uniquely created with personality differences. That being said, the causes and effects of gender dysphoria are complex.

There are a few factors that do carry major influence over a child’s identity. These can include:

Family dynamics

Secure attachment between a child and his or her parents

Social or cultural factors.

Reliable research shows that gender-confused children are prone to many influences. Additionally, education, specifically sex education, throughout a child’s early ages and stages plays a fundamental role in healthy development over time.

For more resources on transgenderism, explore our resources here.