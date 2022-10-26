Is Gender Dysphoria in Children a Permanent Condition?

I’ve heard a lot of different things about transitioning in children and its connection to gender dysphoria. Is this a permanent condition?

This is a common theme in our culture. There is reliable evidence that gender dysphoria in children tends to go away as they age and mature. However, the statistics support that this conclusion grows stronger if “transition” in any form is discouraged.

Here’s what you need to know:

There’s a difference between “social transition” and “permanent-medical treatment.”

Social transition refers to non-permanent changes such as cross-dressing and physical changes like piercings or makeup.

Permanent medical treatment refers to gender-reassignment surgery and hormonal treatment.

Gender dysphoria based on social changes tends to go away over time when supported by healthy foundations in the home and relationships with a child’s mother and father.

For more resources on gender dysphoria and its effects on children, explore our resources here.