What Do I Do When My Daughter Starts Her Period?

What Do I Do When My Preteen Daughter Hits Puberty?
My daughter hit puberty before other girls. What should I do to help her?
My preteen daughter started her period. What should I do now? How do I approach this conversation with her?
Choose a private location where you can talk without being interrupted. Don’t feel like you must do all the talking. Allow time and quiet space in the conversation for your daughter to share how she is feeling, what she is experiencing, and what questions and concerns she may have.
To help put everyone at ease, consider beginning the conversation with practical matters. Discuss the use of sanitary napkins, tampons, and having an emergency kit for those times when a period comes unexpectedly. Encourage your daughter to keep a menstrual calendar and reassure her that her periods are likely to be irregular for the first year. Be as knowledgeable beforehand as you can be, but don’t hesitate to say if there is something you don’t know.
Let this be an opportunity to learn together. Avoid using nicknames for body parts. Use the correct, anatomical terms such as “vagina” and “menstrual cycle.” This doesn’t have to become “The Talk” about sex. Let your daughter take the lead. She may just want to know how having a period will affect her usual activities. And what to do when her period comes.
As your preteen daughter continues to grow, you have an opportunity to deepen your relationship with her while focusing on important milestones in her life. For more information about how you can show up and confidently step into your parenting invitation, explore our parenting resources.
© 2023 Dr. Patricia Landry. All rights reserved. Used with permission.
We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together.
The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.
Read More About:
My daughter hit puberty before other girls. What should I do to help her?
The Christian life is a lifelong journey of surrender and becoming more like Christ. Apply that specifically to your struggle with pornography. What does it practically look like for you to surrender your sexuality to the Lordship of Jesus Christ?
God wants to heal women addicted to porn, just as he did with me. He wants the best for you and your marriage. Here’s what you should know.