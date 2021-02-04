Public Reading of Scripture With Your Kids

In 1 Timothy 4:13, the Apostle Paul encouraged his young friend Timothy to be devoted to the public reading of Scripture. The Bible provides this model for us when, repeatedly, God’s people come together to receive His Word as a community.

It’s a Time-Honored, Biblical Practice

The public reading of Scripture is a tradition that started all the way back when God delivered the Israelites from slavery in Egypt. After God saved them, the Israelites gathered and listened as Moses read God’s law to them for the very first time. This public reading of Scripture defined Israel’s story as God’s people. The Israelites didn’t have Bibles they could just carry around to read. The public reading of Scripture was a huge privilege. Being the only way people could hear God’s Word., anticipation and wonder filled this event.

Some other biblical examples include:

Ezra in Nehemiah 8:1-3

“And all the people gathered as one man into the square before the Water Gate. And they told Ezra the scribe to bring the Book of the Law of Moses that the Lord had commanded Israel. So Ezra the priest brought the Law before the assembly, both men and women and all who could understand what they heard, on the first day of the seventh month. And he read from it facing the square before the Water Gate from early morning until midday, in the presence of the men and the women and those who could understand. And the ears of all the people were attentive to the Book of the Law.”

Josiah in 2 Kings 23:1-2

“Then the king [Josiah] sent, and all the elders of Judah and Jerusalem were gathered to him. And the king went up to the house of the Lord, and with him all the men of Judah and all the inhabitants of Jerusalem and the priests and the prophets, all the people, both small and great. And he read in their hearing all the words of the Book of the Covenant that had been found in the house of the Lord.”

Jesus in Luke 4:16-21

“And [Jesus] came to Nazareth, where he had been brought up. As was his custom, he went to the synagogue on the Sabbath day, and he stood up to read. And the scroll of the prophet Isaiah was given to him. He unrolled the scroll and found the place where it was written, ‘The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.’ And he rolled up the scroll and gave it back to the attendant and sat down. And the eyes of all in the synagogue were fixed on him. And he began to say to them, ‘Today this Scripture has been fulfilled in your hearing.’”

God’s Word Is Food for Our Souls

Jesus also told us that every word of God is like food to our souls. So, by listening to God’s Word regularly, your kids will get the food they need to grow strong in their faith. Like a delicious meal, listening to God’s Word together can fill us up with strength, nourishment, and delight. By listening to the Scriptures, we gain understanding, guidance, joy, love, and peace. That’s why Paul told Timothy to be devoted to the public reading of Scripture.