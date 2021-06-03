Elder Abuse: Recognizing and Preventing

Opal is 86 years old. Confined to a wheelchair after breaking her hip last year, she recently moved in with daughter Ann. Ann, who is 53, has troubles of her own. Her husband was laid off from his job last month, and her grown kids’ personal problems are always on her mind. Opal’s need for constant care and attention have stretched Ann’s nerves to the breaking point. Today, in a moment of frustration, Ann yelled at her mother and grabbed her wrists so tightly, ugly bruises formed where her fingers gripped the older woman’s fragile skin. Cowed by her daughter’s rage, Opal retreated to her room where she quietly sits slumped in her wheelchair. As tears roll down her cheeks, she wonders, how did her life come to this?

With old age comes more than the threat posed by household obstacles, slippery bathtubs and space heaters absentmindedly left on “high.” A more ominous danger lurks in the hearts and intentions of caregiving spouses, siblings and adult children.

In 1998, a study conducted by the American Public Human Services Association found that approximately half a million people were victims of elder abuse in their homes. But researchers admitted that because so much abuse goes unreported, the number was likely five times that. The Senate Special Committee on Aging estimates as many as five million elderly Americans are abused each year. As the first wave of Baby Boomers crosses the threshold into early old age, these statistics will increase exponentially.