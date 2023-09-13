A Prayer For My Kids to Withstand Pressure Throughout the School Year

Lord in whose presence is peace, I’ve never known a time when kids faced the kinds of pressures they do now. They are pressured to not just do well academically but to consistently excel. They are pressured to be outstanding in every possible pursuit.

God, You know that I want my children to do well in their pursuits and to apply themselves, but please keep me from driving them in unhealthy ways. Reveal to me if this is something I do but am unaware of. I want my children to dream and reach and strive, but only in ways that are life-giving and balanced, not in ways where their self-worth and value depend on their success. I want them to enjoy their school years and not resent them.

Help my children to rely on Your strength in the midst of pressure. May they find their identity in You, not in performance or achievement.

Amen.