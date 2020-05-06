Focus on the Family | Home
A Marriage Meditation: Kind Words

By Bill Arbuckle
a man and a woman smile as they talk to each other
© Jacob Lund/Adobe Stock
Kind words are important to our marriage. We can use words that encourage our spouse or we can use words that hurt them. Which words will you choose?

TODAY’S DEVOTION

Scripture Reading: Ephesians 4:29 – “Let no corrupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, as fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear.”

Meditation

Kind words are important to our marriage. We can use our words to uplift and encourage our spouse … or we can use our words to discourage them and crush their spirit.

Some couples use words as weapons. Their words are laced with sarcasm and insults. They make cutting remarks designed to wound each other. Or, one spouse barks out harsh commands and grows impatient when the other spouse doesn’t respond quickly. Some couples use comparisons to cause hurt — “You’re not the spiritual leader like he is,” or “I wish you treated me the way she treats her husband.” Such unkind words can destroy a marriage. The Bible tells us in Proverbs 18:21 that “Death and life are in the power of the tongue.”

God gives us the option to choose our words. We can speak words of pain or use words that build up. Ephesians 4:29 challenges us to encourage each other. “Let no corrupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, as fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear.”

Choose to speak kind words that “build up” your spouse. Start with these simple phrases:

  • I appreciate you.
  • I believe in you.
  • I trust you.
  • I value you.
  • I love you.

Even when you experience difficult times in your marriage, you can still speak kindly. Sometimes it means talking to your spouse the way Jesus would speak to them: full of grace and truth. Confront tough issues truthfully but extend grace to your spouse as you speak.

How will you use your words? Will you crush your spouse’s spirit with harsh, unkind words or will you choose kind words of grace and truth?

Prayer

Heavenly Father, control my words. Let no corrupting talk come from my mouth but let me use my words to build up my spouse and show grace.

To receive more Marriage Meditation videos and devotionals for couples, text “MARRIAGE” to 72000.

What kind words do you need to hear from me today?

© 2020 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved.

About the Author

Bill Arbuckle

Bill Arbuckle is a content producer for the Marriage team at Focus on the Family.

More by Bill Arbuckle

