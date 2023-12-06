Give 2X the Families Hope

Double your gift for struggling families!

[Click Here to Help Families]
Yes, I will give families hope this Christmas!
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Give Hope!

Save 2X the moms and babies!

[Click Here to Save Lives]
Yes, I will save TWICE the babies this Christmas!
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Give 2X the Families Hope

Double your gift for
struggling families!

$30
$60
$120
$240
$
DONATE
Save 2X the Lives!
Double your gift
to save babies!
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
DONATE
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Themes Covered:  
Holidays Parenting Techniques

A Traditional Advent Calendar

A traditional Advent Calendar

When the countdown to Christmas starts, some kids excitedly open the numbered doors of Advent calendars as they await the celebration of Jesus’ birth.

Estimated reading time: 1 minute

These fun calendars, based on a centuries-old German tradition, are among the most popular traditions. But many other well-loved traditions also have sprung up around this sacred season. Vibrant and rich, these traditions are tangible reminders of profound Christian truths, helping families to focus on Christ throughout the holiday season.

Why is Advent Important?

Advent, which begins on the fourth Sunday before Christmas, is a time devoted to waiting, as believers anticipate the hope that comes in the form of a Savior. The name Advent is derived from the Latin word adventus, which means “arrival.”This season anticipates the arrival of Christ!

Advent not only looks back to the birth of Christ more than 2,000 years earlier, it also remembers Christ’s presence here with us now, and it anticipates His promised return. Even families who do not observe Advent at church can discover a more meaningful, more Christ-centered Christmas season by observing these traditions at home.

If you would like to celebrate Advent with your family this year, consider using this more traditional Advent calendar to make these time-honored traditions and deep spiritual truths come alive. This Advent calendar offers you a wonderful opportunity to make Christ the center of your Christmas celebration. 

© 2010, 2018, 2023 Selah Woody. Used by permission.

Focus on the Family promotional ad for intentional parenting

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series
Promotion for Ray Vander Laan's Discipleship Study
Customize your library of parenting resources:
Select
  • by...
    Age & Stage
  • by...
    Building Block
  • by...
    Parenting Q&A
  • by...
    Parenting Trait
  • by...
    Topic

    • About the Author

    Read More About:

    9-12 (Pre-teen/Tween) Spiritual GrowthAges 0-3 (Baby/Toddler) Spiritual GrowthAges 13-18 (Teenagers) Spiritual GrowthAges 19 + (Adult Child) Spiritual GrowthAges 4-8 (Preschool/Elementary) Spiritual GrowthGrowing Your Faith TogetherHolidaysParentingParenting TechniquesPreparing for the HolidaysSpiritual Community

    You May Also Like

    Little boy looking at an Advent Wreath. Why is Advent so important?
    Intentional Parenting

    Why is Advent Important?

    Advent is a time of hope. When we show our children Advent’s profound truths, they receive a higher hope than anything this world can offer.

    December 4, 2023
    Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
    About Us
    Shows & Podcasts
    Shop
    Donate
    Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
    • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
    Sign Up
    Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
     | 
    Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
    Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin