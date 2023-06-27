Blended Families: Planning Extracurricular Activities

Working with the other parents in a blended family can be stressful at first, but well worth the effort.

Michael and Sara had been married for just over a year when they realized that something needed to change. Sara’s three children from a previous marriage combined with Michael’s two resulted in hectic schedules. There was ballet, karate, tutoring, baseball, teacher conferences, church, homework, court-ordered time with noncustodial parents, and the occasional detention.

Sara and Michael needed to find a solution that would work with their schedules. However, legally they couldn’t do it on their own. They had to include Sara’s ex-husband and Michael’s ex-wife and her husband, which made the situation even more complicated.

Setting Ground Rules: The First Step in Blended Family Management

Michael was hesitant to set up a meeting with all the biological and stepparents. He was concerned it would turn into a yelling match. But they were desperate. So they set the meeting at a local fast-food restaurant where the kids could play while the adults talked.

Being in a public place as they planned helped reduce everyone’s tendency to become upset.

The parents started their meeting by setting rules. They agreed to place the interests of the children first by

not raise their voices

listen and not interrupt

be flexible and try to offer each other grace

They also agreed to give each other the space for self-imposed “time outs” if the conversation grew heated. Setting the rules in advance helped Sara feel heard, even when she didn’t get her way.

Prioritizing Children’s Activities

The group chose to only discuss their children’s activities at that meeting. Nothing more.

Still, the discussion quickly moved into a heated debate. What one parent thought was important was different from what another parent felt was essential.

For example, Sara’s ex-husband thought sports were the most important activity in the children’s lives, whereas Sara thought academics should be the main focus.

Michael suggested they start with the activities that were mandatory, such as school meetings and doctors’ appointments. Each child had an opportunity to add their input. The kids were allowed to choose one extracurricular activity each — a sport, club, or lesson. Those activities were added to the schedule.

Navigating Finances

Then each set of parents considered their finances. They decided what they could afford and how much they would be able to or were willing to contribute. Sara and her ex-husband had their budgetary guidelines outlined in their court papers. Michael and his ex-wife had to decide how they would divide the activity fees. His ex-wife wanted to pay for one child while Michael paid for the other, but after going back and forth, they decided to divide the costs evenly since their older son’s activities would be much more expensive.

Creating a Shared Schedule: Blended Family Management in Action

From there, the parents focused on the mechanics of the schedule, where each needed to be and at what time. Previously Sara had felt like a taxi service because the bulk of the kids’ transportation needs had fallen on her. The schedule was passed around, and each parent chose the times he or she would be available to transport children.

For the times when everyone was unavailable, the group had to come up with a plan. One family chose to change their schedule, while another volunteered a trusted friend who could help out.

Sara still had more transportation duties than the others, but she felt relieved that she didn’t have to do all of it herself. Some help was better than no help.

Addressing Unreliability: A Common Challenge in Blended Families

In the past, Sara’s ex-husband had made promises to her children and then hadn’t followed through and even sometimes hadn’t shown up. Sara didn’t want to cause a fight. Neither did she want her children to be left somewhere. So the group came up with a list of trusted people they or the children could call in case of an emergency.

Embracing Technology: The Role of Digital Tools

To keep the plan on track, all the biological and stepparents began using an electronic calendar app so they could share the children’s schedule.

Through the use of the app, each adult knew which kids needed to be where and at what time. The app included notes so parents could jot down the children’s chores, note if a child was on restriction, and even tell what they had for lunch.

During the meeting, each set of parents entered their pick-up and drop-off schedule on the calendar. When transportation was not their responsibility, they knew who was transporting the children that day.

The new app also allowed everyone to stay connected when there was a last-minute change. Each adult was responsible for checking the calendar for these details. When the children were old enough to have their own phones they joined the calendar.

Continuous Improvement: The Heart of Effective Blended Family Management

The initial meeting hadn’t been easy for any of the adults.

They talked, argued, and debated about the activities and schedules, and everyone had to compromise. Still, Michael, Sara and their ex-spouses chose to meet again in a month to review their plan and make adjustments. Eventually, they chose to continue meeting monthly to discuss new activities — before their kids signed up for them — so they could plan their time and transportation obligations.

The Ongoing Journey

Michael and Sara acknowledge the bumps in the road. regarding their children’s activities, but they know they are headed in the right direction.