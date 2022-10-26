Is Cross-Sex Medical Treatment Harmful for Minors?

I’ve heard about transgender medical treatments for children and adolescents. Does it work? If so, is it harmful for teens?

The quick answer is yes, it is harmful. In fact, research reveals that cross-sex medical treatment is not beneficial for children or adolescents.

Here is what you need to know from this new research:

The research supporting cross-sex medical treatment is not scientifically reliable.

It is harmful to minors – reliable research shows that there are negative effects.

Not enough evidence – There is not enough evidence to consider the decision to follow through on this kind of treatment as “informed decision-making”

“Watchful waiting” is the most common and research-based option involving gender-confused children.

Counseling is recommended – Many scientific agencies also recommend counseling services for children questioning their gender.

