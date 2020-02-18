How Do I Help My Shy Child?

Shyness and Our Children

Most of us have shy moments. Just as with adults, shyness can leave a child feeling awkward and embarrassed. When it’s severe enough it can be painful and debilitating.

Sadly, shy children leave many thoughts bottled up—thoughts that could help him or her connect with others if only they were brought out. Imagine how many incredible thoughts are not shared with the world because of shyness! Instead of sharing, many shy people are left feeling lonely and afraid.

Some children have a naturally reserved temperament. Often, however, shy children are hesitant to speak because they’re insecure and scared, afraid they will say the wrong thing. He or she may analyze and overanalyze situations and thoughts to the point where they are left behind in the current conversation. Their quietness may be interpreted as aloofness or being uninterested.

Paul encourages us in 2 Timothy 1:7, “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” The Living Bible beautifully paraphrases this to say, “For the Holy Spirit, God’s gift, does not want you to be afraid of people, but to be wise and strong, and to love them and enjoy being with them.” As Paul encourages Timothy, we should encourage our children to have confidence in being around other people.

My daughter is a very social person. But when she was much younger she was quite shy and would sometimes cling to our legs, want to be held, or look away when someone she didn’t know tried to say hello or ask her a question. I eventually met with my daughter’s 3rd grade teacher to discuss ways to help her interpret and experience her school as a fun and safe environment. Since then, theater, singing, sports, and great teachers have all helped my daughter become more confident.