How Do You Respond to Your Teen’s Suspected Porn Use?

There have been countless times I’ve had to respond to a parent’s pleas for help after they have just discovered their child has viewed pornography. Knowing what to do after discovering your teen’s porn use brings an assortment of questions. They say, “What do I do?” “How do I confront my daughter?” “How do I talk to my son about this?”

I can still recall a desperate phone call from a mom and dad who had discovered their 9-year-old daughter had been secretly accessing pornographic sites on the computer. They thought it was just a boy thing and that a 9 year old wouldn’t be interested. It turns out she accidentally opened an ad that had popped up and continued to seek it out from that point on. The same scenario has happened to too many parents.

First, don’t panic and spend some time praying! I know that’s easy to say, but difficult to do. How can parents not panic? I get it. First of all, I have two teens and sexual culture is searching for their attention just like it is any other child. God designed our mind, body and spirit to respond to sex. I wish their sexual curiosities would remain silent and just magically appear when they get married. Wouldn’t that be nice. God wants us to enjoy sex and wants us to have freedom and your children need to see that and not be lured into an illusion.

Observations on Child and Teen Porn Use

I have worked with boys and girls entangled in the grips of pornography and obsessive sexual fantasizing. Let me reassure you they are able to find freedom, especially when God is at the center of the transformation. He is the author of sex and wants us to freely enjoy the real deal. That last thing he wants is for us to get drawn into a counterfeit illusion that leaves a person thirsty, empty and loveless.

Kids initially need grace, then boundaries, intentional conversations about love, respect and gratitude. Kids will also benefit from learning how to wisely adapt to a consumer-driven, sexually consuming culture. In essence, they will need for you to model the 7 Traits of an Effective Parent.

If grace is the first step, what is it? It means approaching the situation with understanding and love. Boys and girls are desperately searching to belong, to be loved, to have worth, to feel normal, to feel they are good at something and to be wanted. That is the undertow that pornography and sexual fantasies are working off of.

Although first exposure to pornography, sexual images and fantasy are happening earlier and earlier in a person’s life, teens are usually the ones more frequently showing an addiction and a denial that it’s even a problem.

What Denial Tells Us

During adolescence, a developing brain easily falls prey to pornography. In fact, over time, viewing sexually explicit images can actually alter brain tissue and an individual’s personality. Dishonesty — with self or others—is one of the first signs the brain is changing.

Though our kids and teens seldom realize it, porn use destroys their sincerity. Let me give you an example. A young man I worked with said he had difficulty connecting and talking with attractive women, but no difficulty talking and connecting with unattractive women. He noticed that his pornography use caused him to only care about what a woman could provide for him. Not only that, but he cared a lot about the attractive women, because he wanted to have sex with them even if they were strangers. He did not care about unattractive women and could care less about what they thought.

Another example involves a young woman who had multiple boys she would exchange sexual pictures with. She said she didn’t care about any of them, but that they made her feel good and would get her whatever she wanted. She expected boys to do things for her and had no concern for their well-being.

Child and teen porn use drives a wedge into their psyche. In effect, this separates him or her from the person he or she used to be and the person he or she wants to become. It entraps him or her in an ongoing cover-up. Over time, it develops into full-blown denial.