How to Help Your Adult Child Cope with Grief

As a parent, watching our kids suffer is one of the hardest things to endure. That truth never changes, even when our children become adults. One of the most difficult paths I’ve ever walked was with my adult children as they dealt with tragedy and grief. The pain of loss is familiar—we’ve all faced loss and tried to be supportive to others dealing with grief. Nonetheless, when a parent is trying to support an adult child, the process ushers in an entirely different dynamic. Helping your adult child cope with grief can be—at the very least—a challenging path to navigate.
When our kids were young, as parents, we frequently had the power to make life better. A cuddle, a kiss, and sometimes a cookie were the things we could use to fix many childhood griefs. But as our kids grew, so did the hard things they had to face.
The first obstacle we encounter when we’re helping an adult child cope with grief is the fact that the child is now an adult. It’s not uncommon for adult children to resent a parent. They can feel like we’re trying to reassert the parent child dynamic, as we did when they were growing up. Our adult children want to feel our respect, especially when they’re struggling.
Next, there is the truth that coping with loss doesn’t always bring out the best in any of us. A parent is often a safe person for a child—even an adult child—to lash out at. We must be prepared to give lots of grace and listen to what isn’t always said.
In some ways, the fact that we’re the ones on the receiving end of difficult emotions is confirmation that our child trusts us. Being the recipient of our child’s anger isn’t fun, but when we remember the underlying message that they know we love them no matter what, we can overlook the momentary hurt.
Finally, there’s the fact of our own emotional state. Often the grief our child is experiencing is the same grief we’re trying to cope with as well. We don’t want to ignore our own hurt, instead, we want to balance what we’re feeling with how we’re trying to help our kids. Often sharing how much we’re hurting too, is a helpful connection point.
I’m a fixer by nature. It’s something I fight—sometimes more successfully than others. I have a hard time stepping back and letting God be God in situations that are stressful. That’s been especially true as I’ve walked through some grieving times with our adult kids.
In spite of feeling powerless, there are things we can do that make a difference and help them through this challenging time.
The single best thing I’ve found when helping an adult child cope with grief is to wrap my arms around my child, cry alongside, admit I don’t have the answer, but commit to walking the road of grief together.
