How to Trust God With Your Adult Children

Redrawing Boundaries With Adult Children
How much control does, or should, a parent have over an adult child?
What do you do when your adult children don’t make the choices you wish they had?
©2019, 2023 Jodie Berndt. All rights reserved. Used by permission.
Read More About:
How much control does, or should, a parent have over an adult child?
Navigating the return of adult children can be challenging. Nonetheless, it can also be a blessing for both generations if you start out right.
You can move forward after a rift with your adult children by learning new ways to build trust and respect between you and your child.