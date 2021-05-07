Marriages and families are in trouble after the challenges of last year.
Navigate Family Differences With This Personality Quiz

  By Danny Huerta, PsyD, MSW, LCSW, LSSW By Bret Eckelberry
Family holding four books; results of a personality quiz.
Relating to different personalities is not always easy. Take the quiz to find out and understand the unique strengths within your family and how to better relate to one another.

Have you ever taken a personality quiz to determine which of the different personality types you are? What were the results? Are you a Leader, Thinker, Talker, or Peacemaker?

Actually, hold that thought.

This past year has been a challenging time for families. The pandemic restricted the ability to go to work, spend time with friends, and even get out of the house. Many families spent more time together than ever before. While time together as a family is a good thing, it can also lead to conflict — especially when you’ve got different personalities in the home.

Relating to different personalities is not always easy. It can lead to frustration and misunderstanding. Everyone processes and responds to things in their own unique way. The members of your family are no exception. It can be hard to understand each other when your thinking is so different. But it’s worth it! Discovering the personality type of each member of your family is an opportunity for deeper understanding and contribution within your home.

Taking a Personality Quiz

You may have taken a personality test to learn more about your qualities and how God made you. While understanding yourself is undeniably important, it is also crucial to extend that same understanding to those around you. To help you in this process, we’ve created a personality quiz for you and your family!

So, who in your family is a Leader, Thinker, Talker, or Peacemaker? Take the personality quiz to find out and understand your family’s unique strengths and how to better relate to one another.

Take the Quiz

The Four Personality Types

Leaders

Leaders are bold, driven, and decisive personalities. If you scored high in this area on the personality quiz, you are direct and assertive. You may not be as concerned about what other people think of you as compared to the other personality types. Leaders are goal-oriented and a “fixer.” Leaders appreciate recognition, loyalty, competence, and honesty.

Click here to find out more about Leaders and how they relate to the other personality types.

Thinkers

Thinkers are focused, analytical, and artistic personalities. You pursue excellence and perfection. More than the other personality types, you are a rule-follower. You are a scheduler and a list-maker. Thinkers appreciate respect, organization, and being understood and listened to.

Click here to find out more about Thinkers and how they relate to the other personality types.

talker icon

Talkers

Talkers are spontaneous, charming, and warm personalities. If the personality quiz revealed strength in this area, you tend to pursue fun and acceptance. Talkers tend to be more naturally optimistic than the other personality types. You enjoy being with people and are a motivator. Talkers appreciate respect, organization, and being understood and listened to.

Click here to find out more about Talkers and how they relate to the other personality types.

peacemaker icon

Peacemakers

Peacemakers are friendly, steady, and loyal personalities. You pursue peace and intimacy. You tend to be more easily pleased than the other personality types. Peacemakers are listeners and team players. Peacemakers appreciate encouragement, patience, and unity.

Click here to find out more about Peacemakers and how they relate to the other personality types.

Navigate family life with grace and love!

Daniel P. Huerta, Focus on the Family’s Vice President of Parenting, presents a collection of seven powerful character traits designed to help parents grow and thrive while raising Godly children.
Order Today!

Learn How You Relate to the Other Personalities

As a family, share your results and get to know each other’s personality type. Don’t miss opportunities to compliment one another on the various strengths each personality brings! Make this time about solutions rather than pointing out each other’s weaknesses. Create an environment in your home where each family member’s perspective is valued and considered.

Discussing Personalities With Your Family

As you discuss the personality quiz results and the personality differences with your family, here are some questions to help you along:

  • Which personality is my preference? What are my strengths and opportunities for growth during this time?
  • What is it like for others to be with me?
  • Which feelings tend to blind me emotionally or throw me off track?
  • What have you learned about the other personalities in your home? Any surprises? How does this change how you connect with them?
  • What are solutions for connection with others in our family?
  • How could Colossians 3:12-17 and Galatians 5:22-23 help you manage your differences well?

When thinking of blending the different personality types in your home, think of mixing paint colors. Different colors can mix to form a completely new color — and it’s the same way with your family’s personalities! Each personality, while still unique, blends with the others in your family to create something truly special.

Remember, each personality is important and necessary in your home, just as it was in the Bible. Look no further than the gospels: We needed Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John to get the most complete picture of Jesus’ life, ministry, and message.

May God bless you as you navigate the gift of personality differences in your home!

© 2021 by Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. 

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

Raising Your Kids to Defend the Faith (1)

Raising Your Kids to Defend Their Faith

“Raising Your Kids to Defend Their Faith” is a series of five short videos, created to get you started in teaching your kids the fundamentals of Christianity, so they can understand it, explain it, and defend it.
Sign up Here!

Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Reconnected: The Digital Experience is an online study group that offers a 7-part video series designed to help couples discover the characteristics of roommate-like marriages and learn reconnection strategies such as pillow talk, uniting spiritually and dream sharing to break out of boredom and establish deep, heart-felt communication. The Reconnected Digital Experience includes: Seven teaching videos, online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help you and your spouse reconnect.
Get Started

8 Lies About Abortion.

We’ve all heard legalized abortion is “healthcare” or “a woman’s right to choose”. Are you equipped to combat these lies and lead your family to the truth? We have a new, free video series to empower you to find out the truth - sign up right now.
Sign Up for Your FREE Video Series
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!
