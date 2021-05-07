Navigate Family Differences With This Personality Quiz

Have you ever taken a personality quiz to determine which of the different personality types you are? What were the results? Are you a Leader, Thinker, Talker, or Peacemaker?

Actually, hold that thought.

This past year has been a challenging time for families. The pandemic restricted the ability to go to work, spend time with friends, and even get out of the house. Many families spent more time together than ever before. While time together as a family is a good thing, it can also lead to conflict — especially when you’ve got different personalities in the home.

Relating to different personalities is not always easy. It can lead to frustration and misunderstanding. Everyone processes and responds to things in their own unique way. The members of your family are no exception. It can be hard to understand each other when your thinking is so different. But it’s worth it! Discovering the personality type of each member of your family is an opportunity for deeper understanding and contribution within your home.

Taking a Personality Quiz

You may have taken a personality test to learn more about your qualities and how God made you. While understanding yourself is undeniably important, it is also crucial to extend that same understanding to those around you. To help you in this process, we’ve created a personality quiz for you and your family!

So, who in your family is a Leader, Thinker, Talker, or Peacemaker? Take the personality quiz to find out and understand your family’s unique strengths and how to better relate to one another.