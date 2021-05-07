Navigate Family Differences With This Personality Quiz

Have you ever taken a personality quiz to determine which of the different personality types you are? What were the results? Are you a Leader, Thinker, Talker, or Peacemaker?
Actually, hold that thought.
This past year has been a challenging time for families. The pandemic restricted the ability to go to work, spend time with friends, and even get out of the house. Many families spent more time together than ever before. While time together as a family is a good thing, it can also lead to conflict — especially when you’ve got different personalities in the home.
Relating to different personalities is not always easy. It can lead to frustration and misunderstanding. Everyone processes and responds to things in their own unique way. The members of your family are no exception. It can be hard to understand each other when your thinking is so different. But it’s worth it! Discovering the personality type of each member of your family is an opportunity for deeper understanding and contribution within your home.
Taking a Personality Quiz
You may have taken a personality test to learn more about your qualities and how God made you. While understanding yourself is undeniably important, it is also crucial to extend that same understanding to those around you. To help you in this process, we’ve created a personality quiz for you and your family!
So, who in your family is a Leader, Thinker, Talker, or Peacemaker? Take the personality quiz to find out and understand your family’s unique strengths and how to better relate to one another.
The Four Personality Types
Leaders
Leaders are bold, driven, and decisive personalities. If you scored high in this area on the personality quiz, you are direct and assertive. You may not be as concerned about what other people think of you as compared to the other personality types. Leaders are goal-oriented and a “fixer.” Leaders appreciate recognition, loyalty, competence, and honesty.
Click here to find out more about Leaders and how they relate to the other personality types.
Thinkers
Thinkers are focused, analytical, and artistic personalities. You pursue excellence and perfection. More than the other personality types, you are a rule-follower. You are a scheduler and a list-maker. Thinkers appreciate respect, organization, and being understood and listened to.
Click here to find out more about Thinkers and how they relate to the other personality types.
Talkers
Talkers are spontaneous, charming, and warm personalities. If the personality quiz revealed strength in this area, you tend to pursue fun and acceptance. Talkers tend to be more naturally optimistic than the other personality types. You enjoy being with people and are a motivator. Talkers appreciate respect, organization, and being understood and listened to.
Click here to find out more about Talkers and how they relate to the other personality types.
Peacemakers
Peacemakers are friendly, steady, and loyal personalities. You pursue peace and intimacy. You tend to be more easily pleased than the other personality types. Peacemakers are listeners and team players. Peacemakers appreciate encouragement, patience, and unity.
Click here to find out more about Peacemakers and how they relate to the other personality types.
Navigate family life with grace and love!
Learn How You Relate to the Other Personalities
As a family, share your results and get to know each other’s personality type. Don’t miss opportunities to compliment one another on the various strengths each personality brings! Make this time about solutions rather than pointing out each other’s weaknesses. Create an environment in your home where each family member’s perspective is valued and considered.
Discussing Personalities With Your Family
As you discuss the personality quiz results and the personality differences with your family, here are some questions to help you along:
- Which personality is my preference? What are my strengths and opportunities for growth during this time?
- What is it like for others to be with me?
- Which feelings tend to blind me emotionally or throw me off track?
- What have you learned about the other personalities in your home? Any surprises? How does this change how you connect with them?
- What are solutions for connection with others in our family?
- How could Colossians 3:12-17 and Galatians 5:22-23 help you manage your differences well?
When thinking of blending the different personality types in your home, think of mixing paint colors. Different colors can mix to form a completely new color — and it’s the same way with your family’s personalities! Each personality, while still unique, blends with the others in your family to create something truly special.
Remember, each personality is important and necessary in your home, just as it was in the Bible. Look no further than the gospels: We needed Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John to get the most complete picture of Jesus’ life, ministry, and message.
May God bless you as you navigate the gift of personality differences in your home!