Are Trans-Youth at a Higher Risk for Suicide?

I’ve heard that trans-youth are at a higher risk for suicide. Is this true?

The answer to this question is complex, because of the various factors that can lead a person to want to take their own life. However, the claim that a gender-confused child will more likely take their own life if they don’t transition to the other sex is false.

Here is what you need to know:

The research making the claims that suicide in gender-confused children is reduced through cross-sex hormonal or surgical procedures have several flaws and are unreliable – It is not supported by scientific evidence or research.

Sadly, research suggests that medical transition treatments may increase the risk for suicide in gender-confused teens. In fact, one study suggests a three-fold increase in suicide attempts. In another study a two-fold increase in “past-year suicide attempts” among 16 – 17-year-olds who received hormone treatments.

Deaths are rare for those who had not received treatment according to research from 2022

Medical gender transition treatment is not necessary to prevent suicide.

