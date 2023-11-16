A great place to get started is by seeking volunteer opportunities. Getting connected with a local nonprofit or organization that advocates for people with disabilities is a great way to learn more and start making an impact.

An important piece of the Disability Rights Movement that is not often brought into the conversation is a basic right that is still unprotected. A person’s right to life.

Currently, in the United States, only 8 states prohibit or put limitations on abortions when the baby may have a genetic anomaly. Considering the states that have banned abortion, this still means that less than half of the states that make up our nation have had the courage to say that terminating someone’s life because they are different is unethical. This civil rights movement has been around for over a century, yet the greatest and most basic human right is still being denied.