Navigating an Adoptive Mother’s Heart

As the child transitions to being adopted, a mother takes ownership of the child’s care. At this point, the woman opens up her heart and soul to accept the child as one of her own. She starts to build a strong parental bond and works to help the child begin to attach to her as a parent. This is where the emotional connection deepens, and she moves from caregiver status to knowing, “I’m now the parent of this child.” She now bonds with the child in a mother-to-child relationship.

Living as a mother to an adopted child is an amazing journey with many emotional rewards. However, there is often a lingering fear, wondering, “What if their birth family shows up and I lose my child?” Many moms have shared experiences of severe anxiety symptoms during times when they knew the birth family would reach out, such as birthdays and holidays. They all experienced a sense of dread that prevented them from enjoying the event with their child.

This fear is a normal one. It shows the mothers are securely bonded to their child. It makes me think of the mama bear who always wants to protect her cubs. After all, there was a reason this child needed to be adopted. A mother’s natural instinct is to protect her children from anything they perceive may hurt them. Interactions with a child’s birth family can potentially have an unknown outcome. Sometimes it goes smoothly, and sometimes it takes a bit to recover.