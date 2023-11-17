The Story of My Failed Abortion

Tonya wasn’t sure what she was “supposed” to feel as she left the abortion clinic that spring day in 1991, but she didn’t expect the regret she now carried. It hung over her in the recovery room. It nagged at her as she gingerly climbed into the passenger seat for the drive back from the clinic. It intensified when she returned home to her two children.
But regret wasn’t the only thing Tonya carried. Though she had no idea at the time, she was still carrying the baby she thought she’d just aborted.
Do Babies Survive Abortion?
The baby had survived the dilation and curettage (D&C) procedure. Tonya was 10-and-a-half weeks along, and now the baby was fighting for her life.
Tonya tried to resume her normal life, but nothing seemed normal. She was 22 years old and raising her two children alone while going through a divorce.
As the weeks passed, Tonya found herself keeping track of how far along in the pregnancy she would have been and the baby’s stages of development. Weeks turned to months, but Tonya’s regret remained.
Can Abortions Fail?
Her busy life made it possible to keep pushing back negative thoughts to the far reaches of her mind until the day she felt a familiar fluttering in her abdomen. A flood of emotions swept over Tonya. Shock. Fear. Then, a powerful surge of hope. Could it be? Did her abortion fail? Tonya made an appointment with her doctor and discovered she was five-and-a-half months pregnant.
How did this happen? What should I do now? Is the baby OK? Questions and concerns looped through her mind. The same circumstances that first led her to the abortion clinic were still present in her life. She had made a host of poor choices leading up to this pregnancy. Could I provide for another child? Do I have the capacity to parent three kids alone?