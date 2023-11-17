The Story of My Failed Abortion

Tonya wasn’t sure what she was “supposed” to feel as she left the abortion clinic that spring day in 1991, but she didn’t expect the regret she now carried. It hung over her in the recovery room. It nagged at her as she gingerly climbed into the passenger seat for the drive back from the clinic. It intensified when she returned home to her two children.

But regret wasn’t the only thing Tonya carried. Though she had no idea at the time, she was still carrying the baby she thought she’d just aborted.