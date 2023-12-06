Caring for the Elderly

Gail felt terribly alone after moving into the nursing home. She wanted to go back home, but she realized that she could not. She wanted to die. She was confused and afraid. She prayed timidly and despairingly and with a touch of anger. “Why, God? What did I do wrong? Are you there?” After several months in this condition, an unexpected knock came at Gail’s door…

Knocking on Gail’s door was not easy for Jim, who had resisted the thought of visiting the nursing home. To him, a nursing home represented sadness, darkness, and death – a hopeless environment for which there was no fix, no remedy. Yet, because Jim loved the Lord and had offered himself to do His will—anywhere, any way, and at any cost, Gail’s loving Creator could direct Jim’s heart into the home and to her door.