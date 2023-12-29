The Impact of Foster Care on Children: A Deeper Perspective (Part One)

It’s easy for parents to overlook the impact of foster care on children when considering bringing a foster child into their home. The following stories paint the picture well.

It seemed to Camie that she had told her daughter, ten-year-old Alise, for the tenth time, “Share your toys with Susie,” their new foster daughter, age eight. “You have so much, and she came to us with nothing.”

Jonathan was frustrated. He expected their 12-year-old son, Micah, to wholeheartedly welcome their new foster son, Malachi, age nine, into his world. It wasn’t working out as Jonathan had hoped. Micah spent more time than he ever had in his room with the door shut. “I need my space,” he blurted out to his dad.

Rick and Kristy, parents of three biological kids, just knew they would be so happy by adding additional kids to the family. But that wasn’t what happened. With the two new little ones clinging to the biological kids all the time and crying, all three of their biological kids began asking, “How long are they going to be here? Can you send them back?”