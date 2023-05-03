What is Abortion Tourism?

This slowed down after the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, which made abortion legal nationwide. It became unnecessary to travel to another state for an abortion.

Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, states are beginning to make laws restricting or banning abortion. In response, some women are traveling to states where abortion is legal. Thus, states such as California, Colorado and North Carolina are quickly becoming “abortion destinations.” Abortion clinics have seen some women from neighboring states seeking abortions.