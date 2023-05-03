What is Abortion Tourism?

Definition of Abortion Tourism
History of Abortion Tourism
In the 1970s (before Roe v. Wade), women would travel many miles to New York to obtain an abortion because it was legal there.
This slowed down after the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, which made abortion legal nationwide. It became unnecessary to travel to another state for an abortion.
Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, states are beginning to make laws restricting or banning abortion. In response, some women are traveling to states where abortion is legal. Thus, states such as California, Colorado and North Carolina are quickly becoming “abortion destinations.” Abortion clinics have seen some women from neighboring states seeking abortions.
Cost of Abortion Tourism
The cost of an abortion varies by state but can cost up to a thousand dollars. Traveling to obtain one makes an abortion an even greater expense with hotel and airfare. However, this financial burden is not likely to fall on women. In the past year, many companies have announced that they will financially aid employees who travel for an abortion. Aside from employers, some organizations and even a few churches have organized efforts to support traveling for an abortion financially.
However, financial support is not the same as individual care. Assisting a woman financially to travel alone, have an abortion and face the mental and physical effects without help is not taking a burden off of her at all.
The Problem With Abortion Tourism
Women are in search of genuine care and hope. Many of them are finding abortion instead.
Abortion is not support. It is not just a surgical procedure. When women travel for an abortion, they are not getting the care they need. There are harmful effects on a woman’s physical and mental health that will last far beyond a two or three-day trip.
Women need real, genuine care and support for themselves and their child. They need families, churches and neighborhoods that are willing to stay by their side through this scary and confusing journey. They need people who will go with them to pregnancy centers and people who will walk with them through their choices which may include the adoption process. They need people who will tell and show them that they are not alone. They don’t have to travel across the country to find someone who cares.
Women are going to great lengths to find hope, but all they are finding is an abortion. This means that we must be willing to go to great lengths to give women holistic care. This is mental, emotional and physical care through their pregnancy and delivery, as well as supporting them and their child after birth.
The Future of the Abortion Battle
When Roe v. Wade was overturned, the fight for life did not end. In many ways, it had just begun. No matter what state we live in, fighting for life means supporting the women around us. Abortion being restricted or outlawed in our state does not mean that our work is done. Women need resources, counsel and support that is easily accessible. The fight for life is a fight to offer women hope.
So, we start in our own backyards. We start by supporting our neighbors who need it. An unplanned pregnancy can be overwhelming, confusing and scary. Let’s not leave women to face it alone.