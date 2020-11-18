Marriage Meditation — Growing Together as a Couple Is Like Growing a Garden

Getting Started

On a scale of one to 10 — with 10 being the highest — where do you rate your marriage?

We all want a perfect 10. But can two imperfect people have a perfect 10 marriage?

During the recent Perfect 10 Marriage event, Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley — authors, counselors and Focus on the Family’s marriage experts — invited couples from around the world to share how they’re working toward a perfect 10 marriage.

To help you work through these challenges in your marriage, Focus on the Family has created a series of devotionals to address each issue and offer Bible-based tips for you and your spouse.

Scripture Reading

Psalms 128:1-3 — “Blessed is everyone who fears the Lord, who walks in his ways! You shall eat the fruit of the labor of your hands; you shall be blessed and it shall be well with you. Your wife will be like a fruitful vine within your house; your children will be like olive shoots around your table.”

Ephesians 5:25 — “Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her.”

Meditation

How do you grow a garden? It’s as easy as planting a seed, right? Well, that might work, but if you want a lush garden filled with flowers or want to harvest vegetables in the fall, you won’t see real results until you put in time and effort.

Good gardening involves planning, planting, feeding the soil, watering the plants, pulling weeds and paying careful attention to the weather. Gardens must be tended and nourished every day. The more you give, the more your garden grows.

Sounds a bit like a marriage, doesn’t it? Growing together as a couple is like growing a garden. Your spouse — and your relationship — need daily nourishment.

The Bible often uses gardening or farming as a way to teach us about relationships. Psalm 128:1-3 speaks of such a relationship: “Blessed are all who fear the Lord, who walk in obedience to him. You will eat the fruit of your labor; blessings and prosperity will be yours. Your wife will be like a fruitful vine within your house; your children will be like olive shoots around your table.”

If growing together as a couple is like planting a garden, how do you start?

The best place to start — according to Psalm 128 — is to have a relationship with God. Honor and obey Him. Once your relationship with God is in place, you can work on your relationship with your spouse.

Good marriages include 12 key traits — practices that help couples grow together. One of those traits consists of nourishing your marriage. Nourishing involves supporting your spouse’s goals, encouraging your spouse, supporting each other in times of stress and spending time together. The Bible describes nourishing this way:

Ephesians 5:25 — “Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her.”

1 Peter 3:7 — “Husbands, live with your wives in an understanding way.”

Ephesians 5:33 — “However, let each one of you love his wife as himself, and let the wife see that she respects her husband.”

Nourishing your spouse — loving them, showing respect, care and encouragement — is vital to your growth together as a couple. Have you the taken time to nourish your spouse today?

Prayer

Heavenly Father, thank You for my spouse. Remind me to nourish them each day. Amen.

Today’s Question

How will you nourish your marriage relationship today?

