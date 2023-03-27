You can transform our nation ... one family at a time!

Give Monthly

Choose the monthly amount
you'd like to give.
$15
$30
$60
$120
$
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
You can transform our nation ...
one family at a time!

Give Monthly

Choose the monthly amount you'd like to give.
$15
$30
$60
$120
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

Reset Your Marriage by Spelling Love L-I-S-T-E-N

  • By PeggySue Wells
Share:
Couples who have stood the test of time have developed relationship glue — big and small acts of kindness, respect, and thoughtfulness extended to one another on a consistent basis.

“The tension between me and my wife, Keri, got so bad that going out on book tour became a relief,” described New York Times bestselling author of more than 40 books, Richard Paul Evans. “We became perpetually defensive, building emotional fortresses around our hearts. We were on the edge of divorce.”

After spending a day signing books for doting fans, Richard returned to his hotel and called home. “We had another big fight and Keri hung up on me. Alone, lonely, frustrated, and angry, I turned on God. I don’t know if you could call it prayer — maybe shouting at God isn’t prayer, maybe it is.”

Finally, hoarse and broken, Richard began to cry. The pain of being together had become too much. Why wouldn’t she change?

Listen Without Interrupting

Marriage is designed to be the place where each of us connect and belong. And connecting and belonging is a core need for humans. Couples who have stood the test of time have developed relationship glue — big and small acts of kindness, respect, and thoughtfulness extended to one another on a consistent basis in the midst of good times and during the difficult days. Those connections, memories, poignant moments, and laughing until milk comes out your nose shape a shared history and confirmation that we belong.

Healthy marriages nurture these 12 positive characteristics:

  1. Value and respect one another. Our words and actions are kind. Even when love is thin, respect for one another is powerful relationship glue.
  2. Communicate openly. Couples fare better when they can talk about any topic. There are no secrets.
  3. Listen without interrupting. Hear the other person’s words. Feeling heard is more valuable than having the other person agree with you.
  4. Give unconditional love. Even when spouses don’t agree, they understand, and are comfortable with differing opinions.
  5. Trust each other. Partners feel secure when confidences are protected and they know their spouse will not purposely embarrass or shame them.
  6. Commit to each other. Husbands and wives stay connected rather than isolating, engage rather than practice the silent treatment.
  7. Show appreciation and affection. Courtesies such as saying “please” and “thank you” are common to daily life. While we tend to act our best in public settings, relationships thrive when we consistently give our very best to our partner.
  8. Solid values. Character qualities including integrity, honesty, honor, and respect are descriptive of how spouses treat one another.
  9. Share a spiritual focus. Couples believe there is a loving and benevolent God who cares about them, brought them together, has their best at heart, and is involved.
  10. Have family holidays and traditions. By nurturing consistent touch points, couples connect and celebrate life together.
  11. Pull together in times of stress and crisis. Through communication and companionship, spouses navigate challenges as a team.
  12. Exercise calm problem-solving skills. “People before things” is a motto that reminds husbands and wives to be tender with each other through disagreements and adversity.

Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for “marriage” is the same as “mess”? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They’ve reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Spell Love L-I-S-T-E-N

Richard returned home to a cold wife who barely acknowledged him. “That night, we lay in bed, inches from each other yet miles apart and I knew what I had to do.”

The next morning he asked, “Keri, how can I make your day better?”

“You can’t,” she said. “Why are you asking that?”

“I mean it,” he said. “I want to know what I can do to make your day better.”

She looked at him cynically. “You want to do something? Clean the kitchen.”

He did and the next day asked the same thing. “What can I do to make your day better?”

Her eyes narrowed. “Clean the garage.”

With an already busy schedule, he felt tempted to blow up at her request, but instead invested the time and got the task done.

The next day she responded angrily to his question. “Nothing! Stop asking.”

“I can’t. I made a commitment to myself. What can I do to make your day better?”

“Why are you doing this?”

“Because I care about you,” he said. “And our marriage.”

After two weeks of asking and following through on what his wife said would make her day better, Keri’s eyes welled with tears. “You’re not the problem. I am. I’m hard to live with. I don’t know why you stay with me.”

“Because I love you,” he said. “What can I do to make your day better?”

“I should be asking you that.”

“You should, but not now. Right now, I need to be the change. You need to know how much you mean to me,” he said. “How can I make your day better?”

She laid her head on his chest. “Can we spend some time together?”

He put his arms around her. “I’d like that.”

After more than a month, the fighting between Richard and Keri stopped. She asked him, “What do you need from me?”

Listen To Understand

To make an immediate positive and effective change in your relationship, practice listening. We certainly don’t have to agree, but people feel valued, honored, and respected when we feel heard.

Think about it, when have you been the most frustrated, hurt, and even angry? How often was the root cause connected to a feeling of not being heard?

Politics was a heated topic for Mary and John until they called a truce and listened to each other’s heart. They realized each had legitimate reasons for how they felt. “Decades later, we often cancel out our votes because one of us votes conservative and the other liberal,” she said. “We don’t always agree but we respect each other’s viewpoint.”

Arguing a point and pressuring your spouse to change how they think or feel is the antithesis of truly hearing another’s thoughts, experiences, and heart. After all, people don’t have differing opinions because they are not as smart, or because they don’t know all the facts. Our opinions are born from our experiences.

Richard’s experience involved valuing his wife, asking what she needed, and listening to her response. “The question everyone in a committed relationship should ask their significant other is, ‘What can I do to make your life better?’ Real love is to truly desire their happiness, to actively seek their well-being — sometimes even at the expense of our own.”

Strong marriages do not boast an ideal, problem-free lifestyle. They do handle struggles as a team with the understanding that life is full of the unexpected. “Marriage is hard,” Richard admitted. “I’ve also learned that the institution of marriage can help heal our most unlovable parts. And we all have unlovable parts.”

There is a reset button for relationships. That vital refreshment, and even a new beginning, is initiated when we take responsibility for our own emotional healing and then relate in healthy ways with our spouse. Relationship glue begins with listening to truly hear the heart of our life’s partner. “We began having meaningful discussions on what we wanted from life and how we could make each other happier,” Richard said. “Keri and I have been married now for more than thirty years. I not only love my wife, I like her. I like being with her. I crave her. I need her. Our differences have become strengths. To have a partner in life is a remarkable gift.”

Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. All scripture quotations are taken from the HOLY BIBLE, ENGLISH STANDARD VERSION Copyright ©1973, 1978, 1984 by International Bible Society. Used by permission of Zondervan. All rights reserved.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, Focus on the Family has a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a Focus on the Family counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

Becoming a Stronger HusbandBecoming a Stronger WifeBiblical MarriageCommunicationConflict ResolutionConnecting with Your SpouseListeningMarital CommunicationMarriageMarriage Conflict

You May Also Like
Becoming a Stronger Wife

‘Working Out’ My Faith

How might your walk with the Lord change if you took spiritual discipline seriously for 90 days? Your most important work, really your only work, is to be a worshiper and lover of the almighty God.

September 25, 2017
Montage of photos of 8 happy couples laughing, having fun, and acting silly
Connecting with Your Spouse

10 Simple Ideas for a Happier Marriage

Having a happier marriage may be easier than you think. You can do little things to add joy to your union. Here are inspiring stories written by couples on how they made their marriage happier.

May 13, 2019
Communication Struggles

A Better Way to Resolve Conflict

If your approach to conflict resolution is going nowhere, you may need a heart change. Resolving conflict positively isn’t as easy as simply deciding to speak gently and humbly. Try these five ideas.

March 1, 2019
Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin